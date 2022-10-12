The Presidential Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar has hailed his running mate cum Delta State Governor, Ifeanyi Okowa on being conferred with a national honour by President Muhammadu Buhari.

Okowa was among the 450 personalities, who received national honours from Buhari.

The governor was conferred with the honour of Commander of the Order of the Niger (CON).

Congratulating the Delta governor, Atiku took to his official Twitter handle to pen down a heartwarming note.

He described Okowa as an “achiever,” saying with the conferment of the national honour on the governor, is a testimonial that he made the right decision in picking him as his running mate in next year’s poll.

“Today’s conferment of the National Honour on Gov Ifeanyi Okowa @IAOkowa by President Muhammadu Buhari is a testimonial that I made the right decision in tapping an achiever as my Vice Presidential candidate for the 2023 election,” the PDP presidential candidate wrote.

“On behalf of my family, our team, and our supporters, I say congratulations!.”

TNC recalls that Atiku picked Okowa as his running mate in June 2022, saying he opted for the Delta governor because he meets “all or most of the qualities” he desires.

“In arriving at the decision, I held wide consultations with various stakeholders in our party including our governors, national working committee, board of trustees, and other leaders to seek their inputs and their wisdom,” he said.

“In these consultations, I made clear that my running mate would have the potential to succeed me at a moment’s notice, that is, a president-in-waiting.

“In other words, the person must have the qualities to be president. The person must have an appreciation of the deep rot which our country has been put into by the rudderless APC government; understands the great suffering that most of our people are going through and the urgency of relieving them of that suffering; understand the critical importance of economic growth and development to provide our young people with jobs, hope, and a pathway to wealth.”