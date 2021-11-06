President Muhammadu Buhari’s Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina has assured those who love the President that he loves them in return.

The media aide made this revelation in a post on Facebook titled: “HOSTING PEOPLE WHO LOVE BUHARI”.

He wrote:

“When you love our President, Muhammadu Buhari, rest assured that I love you too.

“It was, therefore, my pleasure to host members of Queen Amina Support Initiative (QASI) at State House on November 4, 2021.

“They included Iveren Ukula (Queen Amina), Chris Waya, Nura Suhaibu Abarshi, Olusegun Nelson, Dr Solomon Onwunde, and Ahmed Buhari.

“We believe in the man from Daura, and we shout it from the rooftops.”