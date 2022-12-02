The member representing Orumba South State Constituency in the State House of Assembly, Hon Emma Nwafor has said he joined politics in Nigeria because he believes his constituents should get better from their representatives.

According to the lawmaker, 3 years and few months to the end of his first term, Orumba South constituents are already feeling the impact of quality representation.

Nwafor, who is seeking re-election into the State Legislature in 2023 under the platform of the All Progressives Grand Alliance, APGA, disclosed this in an exclusive interview with TNC correspondent in Awka on Thursday.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to him, State legislators are part of the state government and have to work in tandem with the executive arm of government to bring about development and transformation in the state.

In his opinion, there is no need for acrimony between both arms of government as long as the ultimate goal is the welfare and wellbeing of the electorate.

“The legislators and the executive need to work together to ensure peace in any system.

“For the executive to work, the legislators, must give their support. That is how a democracy works,” he said.

Nwafor revealed that in his three years and few months at the state house of assembly, he has done a lot to impact on his people who are grassroots people.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The most important of them all is the system of engagement which I have entrenched that makes it possible to interact with my constituents on a regular basis.

“Through this system, I know their needs and get feedback on what I am doing to better their lives.

“My major aim of coming back to the state from Japan where I had stayed a while, was to give my people quality representation,” he said.

Reeling out his achievements, Hon Nwafor said; “I have registered many of my constituents under the State Health Insurance Scheme, ASHIA.

“I have built house for people with no homes at Umunze.

“I have provided food and placed many on my payroll to earn some stipend to provide for themselves and their families.

“I have paid for WAEC and NECO fees for many and sponsored education scholarships.

“In my community, Ezira, there was the problem of lack of examination hall and at some point, they wanted to stop such exams and move our people to other communities. I stepped in and I have built a gigantic auditorium for the community and now they are making use of it.

“A lot of places have no access and I have been able to connect these communities. Connecting Ezira with Akpu, Ezira with Isulo, Isulo with Eziagu, Eziagu with Umunze as well as Umunze roads in terms of internal road network.”

The lawmaker who also spoke on sundry issues, hailed the decision of governor Chukwuma Soludo to look towards opening up agrarian communities with access roads, especially in his constituency, which he described as a major food basket.

He said; “The governor flagged off Nawfija to Ogbunka, Akpu and all the rest and it will help to ensure that farmers get to their farms and bring out their produce from the farms, without much stress.

“He has also flagged off the Ezira-Umuomaku- Enugwu Umuonyia- Onneh road and when completed, the road will be of great relevance to the agricultural activities in the area.”

On insecurity in the constituency, Nwafor noted that what has been happening in Anambra South in terms of insecurity has drastically reduced due to some soft points the governor has made.

“The introduction of the homeland affairs has greatly beefed-up security in the area.

“I want to call on the youths to shun crime and idleness and get meaningfully engaged and to endeavour to report suspicious activities in their localities to the appropriate authorities for prompt intervention,” he concluded.