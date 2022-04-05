I Just Wanted to Embrace Him but My Hands Mistakenly Touched Him there – Lady Who Sexually Harassed Singer Ruger on stage explains

Lady who sexually harassed Nigerian artist, Ruger on stage during his live performance has voiced out on the incident. The young lady who claims she was the person that provoked singer Ruger which led him to storming out of the stage in anger during his live performance after she grabbed his manhood, took to her Instagram a video of herself analyzing and explaining the incident.

She started off by saying she is not happy with the reactions of many social media users who have trolled her because of the incident. She explained that it was just an honest mistake.

In her words:

‟I’m not saying I’m not sorry for what I did but I don’t like the fact that everybody is cursing at me. I just held something, I did not kill him, and if he is angry I held his thing then he is not a good artist. Why would he be angry? I didn’t mean to hold his thing, what I meant was, I just wanted to embrace him but my hands mistakenly touched him there, it was just a mistake. Please nobody should curse me”

She ended the video saying, people should stop judging her because anyone could have done same if in her shoes.

Meanwhile, the Nigerian artist Ruger is yet to give a statement about the incident.