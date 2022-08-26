Popular Comedian Basket Mouth seeks advice from his followers over a failed N32m housing Estate deal.

Basket Mouth took to his Instagram handle to seek for advice over the failed real estate business he ventured into 14 years ago.

On his Instagram handle, he said:

“I put a N32 million down payment for a house in Prime Water View Estate 14 years ago.

“They had some issues with the bank funding the project that landed both parties in court. After the matter was resolved, I started hearing all sorts of stories concerning the delivery of the house and the refund.

“14 years later, I’m yet to get my refund, house or even BQ sef. If I call this man/company out now, do you think I waited long enough?”

Many of his followers reacted to the revelation, with some hailing him for having patience for such a long period. Others advised him to take drastic measures to recover his investment.