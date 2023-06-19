‘I haven’t seen my kids in the last 10 months’ – Do2dtun

Nigerian on-air personality, Kayode Ojuolape Oladotun popular known as Do2dtun, has disclosed his inability to see his kids for 10 months. ‘I haven’t seen my kids he said.

Around 2022 his wife, Omotayo filed for a divorce over apparent forced abortion, domestic violence and emotional abuse.

Do2dtun while marking the Father’s day celebration asserted the below on his instagram page:

“Today marks a whole year since they snuck that video to me and 10 months since I set my eyes on you. I miss you so much.

” No amount of lies, games, deceit or slowed legal process can break me. Fife and Fiore, Daddy simply wants to spend quality time with you as he rightfully deserves. However, they deny it, choosing to disobey the law due to fear, cowardice, and immaturity.

“No one should use kids as bait or weapons in a fight. Again, they picked the wrong one this time. Every move has been made to make sure I don’t exercise my right as a father but I don’t and won’t break.

“I’ll keep fighting the right way and as much as some believe they have the monopoly of madness and breaking the law, I just don’t want to play that game just cos of these wonderful kids. I am law abiding but I am not a fool.

“If you are a father out there, for posterity and goodwill, fight for your place or right to stay in their lives. Every child needs their father just the same way they need their mother. No one should use children as their power or substitute their emotions.”

