Path The News Chronicle » News » ‘I haven’t seen my kids in the last 10 months’ – Do2dtun

‘I haven’t seen my kids in the last 10 months’ – Do2dtun

Osniff Daniel June 19, 2023 0
I haven't seen my kids

Nigerian on-air personality, Kayode Ojuolape Oladotun popular known as Do2dtun, has disclosed his inability to see his kids for 10 months. ‘I haven’t seen my kids he said.

Around 2022 his wife, Omotayo filed for a divorce over apparent forced abortion, domestic violence and emotional abuse.

Do2dtun while marking the Father’s day celebration asserted the below on his instagram page:

“Today marks a whole year since they snuck that video to me and 10 months since I set my eyes on you. I miss you so much.

” No amount of lies, games, deceit or slowed legal process can break me. Fife and Fiore, Daddy just wants his time with you like he deserves but they deny it; disobey the law cos they are scared, cowards and immature.

“No one should use kids as bait or weapons in a fight. Again, they picked the wrong one this time. Every move has been made to make sure I don’t exercise my right as a father but I don’t and won’t break.

We Supported Abbas/Kalu to Give Incoming Govt Smooth Take-Off – LP House of Reps Caucus
Trending
We Supported Abbas/Kalu to Give Incoming Govt Smooth Take-Off – LP House of Reps Caucus

“I’ll keep fighting the right way and as much as some believe they have the monopoly of madness and breaking the law, I just don’t want to play that game just cos of these wonderful kids. I am law abiding but I am not a fool.

“If you are a father out there, for posterity and goodwill, fight for your place or right to stay in their lives. Every child needs their father just the same way they need their mother. No one should use children as their power or substitute their emotions.”

‘I haven’t seen my kids

Hot Gist

Share this post
Tags:

More Stories

Streetlights’ Vandals

Anambra Govt Vows to Arrest, Prosecute Solar Streetlights Vandals, Thieves

Kenechukwu Ofomah June 19, 2023 0
Airtel Nigeria To Launch 5G

Airtel Nigeria To Launch 5G Network Today

Doris Israel Ijeoma June 19, 2023 0
Binance Nigeria Limited Is A Fraud

Why Binance Nigeria Limited Is A Fraud – CEO

Doris Israel Ijeoma June 19, 2023 0
African Mediators Vladimir Putin

African Mediators Present 10-Points Peace Initiative to Vladimir Putin

Kestér Kenn Klomegâh June 19, 2023 0
Oborevwori funding legacy projects

Oborevwori lauds Deltans for voting PDP 

Merit Ugolo June 19, 2023 0

Ochonogor Charges Delta Lawmaker Anwuzia on Accountability

Francis Francis June 19, 2023 0

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

I haven't seen my kids

‘I haven’t seen my kids in the last 10 months’ – Do2dtun

Osniff Daniel June 19, 2023 0
Tiauna Jackson debuts Jacksmacked

Tiauna Jackson debuts Jacksmacked, a streamer with a focus on Nollywood

Augustina John June 19, 2023 0
Kanté signs for Al Ittihad

N’Golo Kanté signs for Al Ittihad on a four year deal

Oladimeji Adeoye June 19, 2023 0
Crayon's album

A sneak preview of Crayon’s new album

Augustina John June 19, 2023 0
CBN Launches eNaira

CBN Launches eNaira for Remittances to Diaspora

Iken June 19, 2023 0