Following Ansu Fati’s lack of playing time in Xavi Hernandez’ squad, his father has asked him to leave Barcelona.

In a press conference, Bori Fati said he is bothered about how the club is treating his son.

He, however, admitted that Ansu does not want to leave the club.

He said:

“I don’t know why Xavi does not play Ansu. He must have his reasons. Ansu is not disgusted with him, as Xavi was always his idol. But me, I am very angry as a father.”

“It bothers me how they treat Ansu. They give him 1, 2 and 3 minutes. I am very disappointed, Ansu deserved much more.”

“Ansu does not want to leave Barça, but I want to see him succeed, I’m very angry with the club. In a month we will meet with Jorge Mendes, for sure.”

“I’m not going to criticize Real Madrid because life takes several turns and you never know what can happen.”

“Mateu Alemany tells me that Ansu is part of the club’s heritage. As a father, I have told Ansu that it is better for him to leave. But Ansu has told me that he does not agree with me on this. He wants to stay.”

“If it was up to me, I would leave Barça tomorrow. I told Ansu that if the situation doesn’t change, we would have to leave, but he tells me that I’m wrong.”