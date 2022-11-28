The candidate of Young Progressives Party, YPP for the 2023 Anambra Central Senatorial Election, Dr Chinedu Umeadi says his candidature offers people of the senatorial district a breath of fresh air from the statusquo that have kept them in backwardness and lack of quality representation for years.

Dr Umeadi made the disclosure during a chat with journalists at his campaign office headquarters in Awka.

Umeadi, who pointed out that lack of quality representation has been a major challenge for people of Anambra Central Senatorial District, said the constituents are already fed up.

Addressing concerns over the so-called political bigwigs against whom he is contesting, Umeadi emphasized that the fact that they have been in power all these years and the poor representation persisted, is to their major disadvantage.

He insisted that he has what it takes to beat the old politicians in the district and restore a system of quality representation for his people.

According to him, the YPP on whose platform he is contesting, represents a departure from the old order and offers a new hope to Anambra Central Constituents.

“The times we are in now is not good, so people are craving for change.

“The same politicians keep recycling themselves and nothing is changing. No consultation with the people, no meaningful development, no dividends of democracy.

“I don’t have any fears contesting against the people there now because I have strategies to beat them.

“YPP has its structures and what I am doing now, is to expand the structures of the party to win the election.

“I am focusing on what I am doing and not what anybody else is doing.

“The fact that they have been there all these years and things are not working at all, is enough reason for them to fail.

“If the people there have been doing well, there won’t have been any reason for people like me to come in. So, the youths who are frustrated, want genuine change,” he opined.

He revealed that one of the ideologies of the YPP is an all-inclusive party, open door policy where everyone is something and that is embedded in the party’s logo.

According to him, “the problem of Nigerian politics is godfatherism, where some people play god and arrogate power to themselves to the detriment of the majority.

“People are fed up with that system and are clamouring for a tilt from that arrangement. So, that is what YPP wants to change, to bring youths on board and if you look at the candidates we have, they are averagely young, bringing new energy and ideas to the game.

“So, the message we are passing as a party is, let’s change, let’s move away from the statusquo, let’s begin to do what we call quality representation, openness, fairness and inclusion.”

Umeadi, who is a medical professional, while reacting to the overwhelming support he is getting from the youths and the endorsement of his candidature by people in the diaspora, said they are comfortable with the change he is bringing as captured in his 11-point manifesto.

In his words; “For the past four years, one of the core objectives of his foundation is youth empowerment.

“And I have been doing so many youth empowerment things through my Foundation- football tournaments, scholarships, essay and quiz competitions, youth empowerment, medical outreach, media engagements with youths.

“I think the youths have embraced my candidacy because of my engagement with them and how I have been very clear as to what I want to do with them.

“The endorsement of my candidature by ASA-USA was because they saw my 11-point manifesto which all inclusive.

“I was able to introduce my vision to them and they acknowledged that it is clear as regards representation, appropriate allocation of resources, youth empowerment, diaspora engagement, needs assessment and many others.

“And myself being someone in the diaspora, I understand that they are not comfortable with the way things are done right now and after engaging with them, they saw the reason to lean their weight behind me because they know that if I win, our senatorial district will be better.”

As the election approaches, the astute politician harped on the need for politicians to be mindful of the kind of campaigns they are running, as according to him, life continues after the elections.

He expressed the hope that INEC would conduct an election that will be credible, free and fair as it has always promised, insisting that Nigerians are ready for a new phase of quality representation.

Speaking on the incessant strike actions by the Academic Staff Union of Universities, Umeadi said if elected, he will drive legislative actions to end such industrial actions in the Education and Health Sectors.

“I graduated two years later than I should have because of ASUU, so I was a brutal victim of ASUU strike.

“I have seen youths derail as a result of ASUU strike, leading to destinies being destroyed.

“If elected, I will raise actions to have a discussion around issues of welfare and salaries that drive strike action and move for the realization of a smooth system in both sectors.

“As a medical doctor, I have contacts that will bring about quality health for my people. Health outreach and Insurance will take centre stage under my representation.

“I will also synergize with relevant bodies, the state government and other partners to give our people the best,” Umeadi promised.