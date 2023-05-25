I have spent at least 50m on my girlfriend – Joe Boy

Nigerian singer Joseph Akinfenwa Donus, popularly known as Joe boy, has admitted that he has spent close to 50 million Naira on his girlfriend in the past two years of their friendship.

In a recent interview with The Beat 99.9 FM in Lagos, Nigerian singer Joe Boy admitted to spending close to ₦50 million on his girlfriend in the past two years of their friendship.

The “Alcohol” Crooner said it’s an estimate figure, not that he’s calculating it.

“That was a rough estimate. I said at least N50m. I don’t know for sure. It’s not like I’m counting [it could be more]. She [my girlfriend] has to enjoy. I’m enjoying too.” He said.

Joe Boy’s girlfriend, who has not been publicly identified, is reportedly a fashion designer. The couple has been dating for about two years.

Joe Boy’s comments about his spending habits have sparked a debate on social media. Some people have praised him for being a generous boyfriend, while others have criticized him for being materialistic.

“I think it’s great that Joe Boy is willing to spend so much money on his girlfriend,” one Twitter user wrote. “He obviously loves her a lot.”

“I don’t understand why people are so upset about Joe Boy spending money on his girlfriend,” another user wrote. “It’s his money, and he can do whatever he wants with it.”

Leave a Reply

