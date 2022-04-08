I have never taken anyone to court – Ayade

Fresh from victory, Ayade refuses to throw hat into presidential race

Having survived a technical knockout in his political career through the judgment of the Federal High Court sitting in Abuja, on Thursday, which dismissed the suit the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, filed to declare his seat as Governor and that of his deputy vacant following their defection to the ruling All Progressive Congress, APC, Ben Ayade of Cross River must surely be the happiest man on earth right now.

The court, in a judgement that was delivered by Justice Taiwo Taiwo, sustained that the governor and his deputy could not be sacked from their positions, other than through statutory procedures that were stipulated in sections 180, 188 and 189 of the 1999 Constitution, as amended.

Governor Ayade who had before the court ruling praised the Nigerian judiciary for being efficient, in what was seen as a diplomatic strategy for a soft landing from the highly anticipated court judgment, was in an interview this morning with Arise TV.

Donning a brilliant white overall, the governor could be seen grinning from ear to ear as he had quite a long chat with the presenters led by Dr Rueben Abati. He was questioned on a range of issues, from the court ruling which dismissed the suit his former party, PDP, had brought against him, to politics in his state, especially on party level. He view was also sought on the current security crisis troubling the nation.

Professor Ayade in his response celebrated the ruling of the court in his favor. He passionately condemned what he regards as antidevelopment politics being played out in the country. For him there was no need to be taken to court by his former party in the first place. He kept on making reference to 3rd World Politics.

He said he had never in his lifetime taken anyone to court. It was at this point that Useni Rufai, one of the presenters reminded him of a case he had with one of his political opponents. The governor refuted this position by saying that the said opponent was taken to court by the federal government and not himself, Ayade.

The governor went ahead to list the numerous developmental strides his administration had undertaken in the state. He expressed worry that good news never thrives in Nigeria at which point he directly called out the media and put the blame on them for being part of the problem in the country

At the close of the interview he was asked if he would join the trend of politicians running for presidency in the forthcoming 2023 elections. He responded that with the current condition of the country he does not have any intention of running for president and that if things does not change after the end of his tenure he will just go home and rest.

