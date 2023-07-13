I have never seen my mom cry – Iyabo Ojo’s daughter boasts

Priscilla Ojo, daughter of the famous Nollywood actress Iyabo Ojo, extols the virtue of “strong women” in her family and admires her mother.

In a conversation with media personality Jermaine, Priscilla reveals the most important lesson her mother taught her. She noted that she had never struggled with depression and attributed this to her strong female ancestry.

Priscilla praised her mother as a strong woman, saying that she had never seen Iyabo Ojo cry and that she had gotten her strength from her.

In her words:

“I wouldn’t say I was depressed at any point because I feel like we came from a lineage of strong women. I am very strong, my mum is very strong. I have never seen my mum cry. We have never had moments when we are crying.

“We are very strong, my mother is very strong and I learned from her. Even when I go through something, she can never see me down. We have that spirit of… that energy of not in this house. I can be on my bed crying, once she comes in, I am dancing and she knows.

“But that’s the thing about my mum, when I am down she knows but you wouldn’t see her come to say sorry. She will even cheer me up to go to the club,”

Watch interview here:

It’s easy to say that Priscilla and her mother are best friends because of their lovely daughter-to-mother relationship. The mother constantly compliments the daughter and expresses her pride in all of Pricilla’s accomplishments.

Iyabo Ojo, the mother of two, is a powerful woman who is admired by many people, and hearing this through her daughter has just increased their admiration for her. She has always had a formidable personality. But despite this, she continues to display her playful side. She never misses the party, and she shows off her lively side on her social media platforms.

We celebrate strong women!