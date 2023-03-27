The governor of Osun State, Ademola Adeleke has stated that he has God and the people of Osun on his side. Speaking in an interview with Arise TV monitored by the News Chronicle, the Governor noted that he will win again at the Supreme Court.

According to the governor, his opponent, Gboyega Oyetola has the right to approach the Supreme Court after a judgment of the appeal court which declares Adeleke as the winner of the governorship poll held last year.

It would be recalled that a three-member panel of the appellate court led by Mohammed Shuaibu unanimously overturned the earlier decision of the election petition tribunal which nullified the governor’s victory in January.

Adeleke reacting to whether he is anxious, said, “No, not really. If they want to go to the Supreme Court, they have the right to do that. So, I have my people on my side.

“And I also have God on my side. If they want to go ahead, it’s their right to go ahead to the Supreme Court.

“Immediately after the news of the Appeal Court, I tried to reach out and called the former Governor Oyetola to let us forge ahead and move Osun forward.