“I have a responsibility to my party, a responsibility to campaign, in fact every month a part of my salary is deducted and sent to the party. In the past ministers have served in campaign councils and no one raised an eye brow”

The spokesperson of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential Campaign Council, Festus Keyamo said this during an interview on Arise TV when questioned on the rationale of combining ministerial duties with political campaigns.

Keyamo, who is also the Minister of State of Labour and Productivity, said the party’s flagbearer, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, is out of the country but in good health conditions.

“Primary schools are under the purview of state governments and not necessarily the responsibility of the federal government. Yet the APC government has done well to step in at times to support state governments to reduce the number of out of school children”. This he said in order to parley the attack on the federal government for the increase in out-of-school children.

“What we have done to mitigate the high rate of unemployment is to shift focus from orthodox employment, by training for skills acquisition program. The thing is that the number of jobs we are creating is less than the number of people coming into the job market.