Of course he who stirs the Hornet’s nest, the insect will come after him. I daily live in compromise of my safety, a lot of friends are wondering why stick your neck out for a nation that doesn’t deserve it! But Nigeria deserves more than what she is getting from her citizens. And all necks are out for the sword whether stuck out or not. Rev Andimi’s neck wasn’t stuck out, Deborah’s neck wasn’t either, the killers came for them. The insecurities of our nation determines which neck is next, I can only pray that solution will come our way before whoever will be next!

I am not leaving in the illusion of heroism for standing up for my nation. History has never been kind to companions of heroes at leaving our “Nollywood Actors” alone. That is the fitting description! Our oppressors are the reality of our lives, any attempt to free us is just a script meant to end in mere applause from the masses. Abiola was a good actor, but continued after the script had ended his role, he paid the ultimate price!

Around my house on the 8th of February 2023 were strange faces, so I relocated. But after God is government, I am as safe in my case as God keeps me. My relocation not withstanding, I am never off the radar of the power of the government, reason we must be careful who holds the mandate to run it on our behalf. Government like a gun is an amoral weapon ever at the mercy of who is holding it.

The scene around my house and the relocation took place the day I first called the attention of the nation to one Segun Agbaje who is the REC of INEC in Lagos demanding that he should be sacked over his careless statement against the Igbo in Lagos.

I became interested in who Segun Agbaje is and followed up the press release with an article; Segun Agbaje: Lagos INEC REC; a system-enabled Election Rigger?

A stone at the glass house of deception that INEC has become over Segun Agbaje.

On Saturday, 11th February 2023, I was called by a friend who was preparing for Peter Obi’s rally in Lagos, wanted to know whether to go or not. I told her not to wear anything marked Peter Obi or LP, knowing what awaits all Obi-dients in Lagos. Any campaign souvenir will make them easy targets of Area boys. I turned out to be a prophet from my hiding place like Elijah.

Ministry appointments are never treated with levity, so this morning being Sunday I was out of my hole to attend to an appointment. A friend offered to drop me off at the venue somewhere in Okota, at Alakija, Festac Total filling station, I saw a car at the pump and asked my friend to drive in but a man whose name would later be mentioned as Segun stopped us. I alighted from the truck and went to plead with him. He then pointed the queue to me, I was like so there is a queue you locked the gate against and you are opening this side gate to service relationship. I took my phone snaped the queue and the lock gate, the pumps and the side gate as well as the cars let in at the expenses of those who have been on the queue unattended to for close to 6 hours.

That was the beginning of trouble, those to whom the privilege was given to buy without queueing were first to join Segun in verbal attack of me, then came those on the queue who wanted the favour extended to them. Segun then made a call, that was it, area boys in the vicinity arrived. One was flashing lighter demanding for fuel to roast his father’s he-goat. Others were with dangerous weapon. By this time, they had collected my friend’s phone but couldn’t have mine. The policeman Segun called had also arrived, I introduced myself to him and insisted to be taken to the police station. Unknown to them my wife had arrived and I had walked to her in the car unnoticed to give her my phone and instructions on what to do. The Segun of a man was hauling insult at the policeman who was now joined by another one Omotoye, the discretion of both Officers for peace saved the day. Reason the situation didn’t degenerate further. Segun had given order to the Area boys not to allow me move an inch until I deleted the pictures, he won’t let the police take me to the station without deleting the pictures. I have never seen such manifest lawlessness, he was impune!

I demanded an apology from Segun who insisted he will not give it. But was forced to offer one anyhow by the officers who were visibly afraid for me. By this time the area boys have started hailing my friend who they slapped and collected his phone. Not on the grave of my grandfather will you give them a dime, I told him and asked him to leave. So the boys turned at me and I asked them one question. Would you have asked our corpses for money if you had killed and set us on fire as Segun instructed you?

What played out there is the pattern of our oppression. Same way we daily queue in banks where new naira notes are hidden behind stacks of old notes. The docility of our population is mystery of armies unarmed; of oppressed masses forced to queue for what is available by the clique of oppressors headed by the likes of Segun who have both the police and the Area boys at their call and beck. This oppressed majority will rather submit to their oppressors than raise their voices. I give up on Nigerians but never on Nigeria. If need be, I will keep walking alone with God till a new Nigeria I see. Happy Sunday.

Dr Bolaji O. Akinyemi is an Apostle and Nation Builder, President Voice Of His Word Ministries and Convener Apostolic Round Table

08033041236

bolajiakinyemi66@gmail.com

