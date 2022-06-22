I found myself in Bayern’s plan more than anywhere else – Sadio Mané

Liverpool forward Sadio completed his dream move to Bayern Munich yesterday after completing his medical at Munich. The Senegalese had told the media in an interview about his decision to leave after the UEFA Champions League final in May. Bayern who are long-time admirers of the 30-year-old forward immediately made their offer to lure him into switching Liverpool red for their red. They had failed in their first two bids and succeeded in the third In a deal worth €41m.

Mané was among the first list of players Jürgen Klopp signed when he arrived at Liverpool in 2015.

Mane had a transcendent career with Liverpool and is described among the greatest players to have worn the Liverpool colours.

He’s famously remembered for the fastest hat trick he scored against Aston Villa in their 6-1 while at Southampton in 2015. The 16 minutes hat trick record still holds as the fastest.

Former Liverpool legend, Jamie Carragher, said Sadio is his favourite Liverpool player in this era and admires his athleticism and fitness.

Mane during his interview with Bayern said:

“When my agent first told me about Bayern’s interest, I was immediately excited. I saw myself there right away. For me, it was the right club at the right time.

“It’s one of the biggest clubs in the world and the team is always fighting for every title. So for me, it was a superb idea and the right decision to come here.

“My agent told me that there were enquiries from other clubs. That’s part of the business. But I got the feeling right away when Bayern presented their plan to me. I found myself in Bayern’s plan more than anyone else.

“Every kid wants to win the Champions League, every football player in the world. I’m with a very, very competitive team now. I’m here for FC Bayern. And I will do everything to win titles with my teammates!”

Philanthropist Mane scored 120 goals and made 48 assists while at Liverpool.

He won every trophy he has competed with for Liverpool and the last edition of AFCON against Egypt of Mohamed Salah.