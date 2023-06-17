I feel broken to be left out of the Super Falcons World Cup List – Ngozi Okobi 

“The more tag notifications I get on my phone, the more I keep crying”

Flying Eagles forward, Ngozi Okobi, has expressed how depressing she feels whenever her attention is called to the 32 Women’s FIFA World Cup list of invited players by Coach Randy Waldrum.

Ngozi who began her career with Delta Queens before moving Abroad , is one of the significant omission in the 32 players list Coach Randy Waldrum released for the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup in Australia/New Zealand.

The 29-year-old joined Spanish outfit Lavente Las Planas this year and she’s yet to register a goal in her seven league appearances.

In the colours of Nigeria, Ngozi has been capped 27 times for the 11 times Africa Champions scoring 4 goals and winning four African Women’s Championships in 2010, 2014, 2016, and 2018 with the Flying Eagles.

In her post on Twitter, Ngozi said:

“The more tag notifications I get on my phone, the more I keep crying. What a show of love, I know am always underrated by the people I work with, I never knew my fans, family, and love once still believe in me. Thank you all

It’s broken to be left out but what can I do, NOTHING.”

