Path The News Chronicle » Sports » I feel broken to be left out of the Super Falcons World Cup List – Ngozi Okobi 

I feel broken to be left out of the Super Falcons World Cup List – Ngozi Okobi 

Oladimeji Adeoye June 17, 2023 0

The more tag notifications I get on my phone, the more I keep crying”

Flying Eagles forward, Ngozi Okobi, has expressed how depressing she feels whenever her attention is called to the 32 Women’s FIFA World Cup list of invited players by Coach Randy Waldrum.

Ngozi who began her career with Delta Queens before moving Abroad , is one of the significant omission in the 32 players list Coach Randy Waldrum released for the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup in Australia/New Zealand.

The 29-year-old joined Spanish outfit Lavente Las Planas this year and she’s yet to register a goal in her seven league appearances.

In the colours of Nigeria, Ngozi has been capped 27 times for the 11 times Africa Champions scoring 4 goals and winning four African Women’s Championships in 2010, 2014, 2016, and 2018 with the Flying Eagles.

In her post on Twitter, Ngozi said:

“The more tag notifications I get on my phone, the more I keep crying. What a show of love, I know am always underrated by the people I work with, I never knew my fans, family, and love once still believe in me. Thank you all

We Supported Abbas/Kalu to Give Incoming Govt Smooth Take-Off – LP House of Reps Caucus
Trending
We Supported Abbas/Kalu to Give Incoming Govt Smooth Take-Off – LP House of Reps Caucus

It’s broken to be left out but what can I do, NOTHING.”

Hot Gist

Share this post
Tags:

More Stories

Enyimba Nigeria Premier League

NPFL Champion Enyimba gets N100m, 5 other clubs to receive N5m

Oladimeji Adeoye June 17, 2023 0
Nigerian League

Two Players Suspended Indefinitely For Assaulting Referees in the Nigerian League

Oladimeji Adeoye June 16, 2023 0
Randy Waldrum

Randy Waldrum invites 23 players for FIFA Women World Cup

Oladimeji Adeoye June 16, 2023 0
Emeka Obioma

We want to add CAF Champions League to our NPFL title – Emeka Obioma

Oladimeji Adeoye June 16, 2023 0
Valencia refutes Rodrygo's racial abuse

Valencia refutes Rodrygo’s racial abuse claims about teammate Vinícius Jr. 

Oladimeji Adeoye June 15, 2023 0
Premier League 2023/24 fixtures

Premier League 2023/24 fixtures 

Oladimeji Adeoye June 15, 2023 0

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

How Mobile Money is Empowering Nigerians and Boosting Economic Growth

Doris Israel Ijeoma June 18, 2023 0
Fusion Of Fact

One Day The Tortoise Will Outrun The Hare: Part 3

Ndaba Sibanda June 18, 2023 0

Kaduna Lawmaker dies few days after inauguration

Kunle Dada June 18, 2023 0
Sunday Synopsis

Imitating Jesus’ Compassion 

Justine John Dyikuk June 18, 2023 0

Bulkachuwa on Judicial interference comment, says Senate President interrupted him

Kunle Dada June 18, 2023 0