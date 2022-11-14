Manchester United forward, Cristiano Ronaldo, has revealed some brutal moments with Manchester United. The 37-year-old has made some shocking revelations on how the club wanted to force him out. A few weeks ago, Ronaldo had a fallout with Ten Hag after the 5 times Ballon D’or winner refused to be subbed on at the dieing minutes of the United game against Tottenham.

Ronaldo was banned from training with the senior team for three days by Ten Hag following his erratic behaviour.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Ronaldo has revealed his disappointment towards Manchester United on how he has been treated.

“I feel betrayed by Man United”. Big statement by Cristiano Ronaldo on @piersmorganuncensored exclusive interview.

“Manchester United tried to force me out. Not only the manager but also the other guys who are around the club. I felt betrayed”.

“I feel that some people didn’t want me at Manchester United, not only this year, bu last season too”.

“I don’t have respect for Erik ten Hag because he doesn’t show respect for me, it’s simple”.