A student of Modibbo Adama University, Yola in Adamawa State, Raudah Sheik-Jimeta, has revealed that she earns ₦80,000 monthly from the sale of spices.

According to the News Agency of Nigeria,

The final-year student gets her spices from local sources.

Sheik-Jimeta, who is an Information Technology student said, “I started dealing in spices like chili powder, ginger and garlic paste, ‘Daddawa’ processed from locust beans, pap and dumpling powder locally called ‘Garin-danwake.’

“I began the business in 2020 during the COVID lockdown with N30,000 seed capital because I really wanted to be self-reliant, so that I can help myself and family.”

She also revealed that her spouse and sister motivated her to start the trade.

“I enjoy high patronage from women who follow my products advert on social media platforms as well as friends and family members.”

My dream is to become a household name, providing jobs for youth and women across the country,” she said.

She advised youths to be innovative, engage in productive activities and become self-reliant to enable them to fend for their needs and contribute to national development.