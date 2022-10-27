Former Governor of Anambra State, Chief Willie Obiano on Thursday denied rumours making the rounds that he regrets making Prof Chukwuma Soludo the governor of the state.

Unconfirmed statements from a pseudo-writer alleged to be working for Mr Peter Obi, the Labour Party Presidential Candidate, had described former Governor Obiano as a lonely and an unhappy man.

The writer has alleged that Obiano has in his agony, told more than five people how “wicked” Soludo has been towards him and how he regrets ever making him the Governor and how he would engineer his impeachment if possible.

It was also alleged that Obiano had told Soludo to retain his domestic aides that still work for him, whose wage bill is N3.5 million but Soludo had refused.

The governor was also said to have accused Soludo of being instrumental to his woes in EFCC and that he would deal with him once he was done with the EFCC.

But in a statement while reacting to the allegations in Awka, on Thursday, former governor Obiano’s Chief Publicist, Tony Nezianya, maintained that Obiano never said anything like that.

He said the former governor has renewed faith in his successor, Prof. Soludo’s performance and style of Governance.

‘’I have not at any fora expressed misgivings about him. I never said to anyone or a group that I am disappointed in him.

‘’I never raised any issues concerning campaign funding for my wife, who is seeking an Anambra North Senatorial District ticket.

‘’I never granted an interview over such a matter. The author of such a verse is on a mischievous venture with an aim at causing disharmony: he does not have my authorisation.

“I state unequivocally that whoever did that is a mischief maker.

‘’I never said anything like that. I did not at any point discuss my wife’s funding with you.

‘’That clearly shows the comment is false as the handiwork of a fake news vendor.

‘’I have confidence that Gov. Soludo will live up to the high expectations of people of Anambra,” the statement concluded.

Soludo, a former governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), was declared winner of the November 6th, 2021 Governorship election under the ruling All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA).

He was rumoured to be Obiano’s favoured candidate and the processes that led to his emergence after the party primary, appeared to have lent credence to the notion.