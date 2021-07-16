I Don’t Have A Hand In Nnamdi Kanu’s Re-arrest, Obiano Denies

344 views | Kenechukwu Ofomah | July 16, 2021
Awka – Anambra State Governor, Chief Willie Obiano has denied any form of involvement in the plot to kidnap and repatriate Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, the leader of the Indigenous Peoples of Biafra (IPOB) from Kenya to Nigeria.
Kanu was allegedly repatriated from Kenya late last month, in an arrangement enshrouded in secrecy and denials, to face charges against the Nigerian state.
Various quarters have released list of collaborators who played one role or the other in the success of the operation to bring back the secessionist leader to Nigeria and Governor Obiano has been roped into the accusations.
But in a statement on Thursday, issued by the Governor’s Chief Press Secretary, James Eze, Obiano denied such involvement, describing the reports ongoing on some media as false.
“Our attention has been drawn to a story in Saharareporters.com, alleging that the Governor of Anambra State, His Excellency, Chief Willie Obiano was involved in the plot to kidnap and repatriate Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, the leader of the Indigenous Peoples of Biafra (IPOB) from Kenya to Nigeria.
“The general public is enjoined to disregard that story because it is totally false without the tinniest grain of truth. The governor of Anambra State had no hand in any plot against Mazi Nnamdi Kanu.
“It should be crystal clear to anyone that the Federal Government of Nigeria headed by Muhammadu Buhari as the President and Commander in Chief of the Nigerian Armed Forces, does not need the assistance of a governor who has no control over any security and intelligence architecture to do whatever it wants to do.
“The report is therefore a deliberate act of mischief that should be ignored by the general public,” the statement read.
Remember me