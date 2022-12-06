Life is a choice and everything around it. Though not really anybody’ choice to be given life, but to sustain it , there must be some level of choice and determination.

The choices we make in life are personal , achieving such choices needs more than oneself, a whole lot of collaboration, synergy and assistance are needed.

Each time I listen to people insult Tinubu, castigate him and say all manner of things against him, of which I am guilty of, I see a man who is insulted over nothing but his desire to rule. He wants to rule the most populous nation in Africa, he desires to rule the most potentially great nation in Africa. He wants to be called Chief Excutive Officer of this conglomerate called Nigeria. He wants to sit in council where he will be directing the sharing of this humongous national cake . He so much desires to be addressed as the commander of the Federal Republic of Nigeria etc. Who doesn’t want that? This is called ambition, call it over ambition, such remains your own prism.

In as much as Tinubu’ deficiencies are legion and obviously so, it will make no logical sense to expect him to condemn himself and willfully walks out of the race towards achieving his life long desires. Who does that? It is called throwing in the towel, lack of perseverance , determination and not looking at the very dark spots of things with a sparky eyes of hope and doggerdness.

I wish him luck in this his chase, for many it seems a wide goose chase, while some think it is the best thing that has ever and would ever happen to Nigeria. In these two groups there are interests motivating them, the former may be driven from a patriotic mind while the later from a mind seeking and chasing for self interest.

I don’t blame Tinubu for hanging on there hoping to make to Aso Rock. I don’t blame him for not being sensitive to the realities of his obvious lack of depth and mental coordination to rule. I don’t blame him for dancing Buga after what many adjudged, rightly so a very shambolic display of cognitive sagacity. I still do not blame him to continue to strive on after many bla bla, blue, blabla outing. As powerful as he thinks he is. As money bag as he thinks he is, Tinubu cannot become the president and nobody would unaided.

I blame those who are aiding him. I blame the hangers-on, the political jobbers, serial political rapers whose stock in trade is to hang around any politician of protruding belly, either he vomits or he does the other one.

I blame those who have seen and read the hand writing on the wall , clearly stated the very mission of disastrous end this his chase will cause Nigeria , still they hail and praise him.

I blame those who see the back of the king with shits, still they dance around him , praising him for such a fragrance.

It is sad and it makes my mind wriggle in pains, watch people support deficiencies, engraved emptiness, unlock the doors of comedy and shut the doors of critical thinking in national discussions of vital issues.

I get worried and blame those who are creating momentum for Tinubu for Aso Rock but would dismantle any move to allow him manage their individual businesses

I blame those who see the frailness of Tinubu and still support him but will reject any prophecy of sharing mental and health resemblance with him.

Nigerians are far better than what our politicians are turning us into. Nigerians are lions and can’t be ruled by Ducks. We are Eagles and can’t be manipulated by fowls. We are Chitas and can’t be beaten in a race by Tortoise. We are smart and vibrant and wouldn’t accept the wrong profiling through the lenses of our selfish and delusional Politicians .

I dare say, no patriotic Nigeria is still dwelling in the hollow of tribal religious and cultural politics. We have gone across this valley unto the mountain of politics of national unity.

Hate an Igbo man, dispise a Hausa man, castigate a Yoruba person etc these are biases and prejudices oftentimes without root and good reason, please let your reasoning rule you and play within the circumference of objectivity when the soul of this country is at stake, as it is now.

Nigeria is hanging on a precipice. Our future on a slippery slope facing a deep cannal. You know what it means. This is not time for comedy or a night of a thousand laugh. This is not a time for ethinic profiling and hate. Where has it led us? This country bleeds, the haemorrhage is too much, we need a good physician not a comedian of bla bla bla blu bluba. We are all in this ship! If it sinks nobody is coming out alive, both the comedians and their supporters

Jarlath Opara Jarlathuche@gmail.com