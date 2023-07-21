I Didn’t ask for Sex From Simi – Brymo clears the air…

Simi’s refusal to have sex with him is the reason singer Brymo turned down her desire to work with him in the past allegedly.

He however clarified that his aims were not solely “SEX FOR FEATURES” because he only wanted to experience the artistic effect of being intimate with someone he is creating music with at the moment and had no idea if she was with AG Baby.

In order for people to have a better grasp of the entire situation, the singer seeks to set the record straight regarding what transpired in the past between him and Simi, a colleague in the music business. His confession, however, is not being well received by internet users due to the mixed reactions to the entire confession.

Check out some comments:

Diplenti: The day I watched this guy’s interview, I noticed how he talks so excessively .. someone like that doesn’t seem to have sense & manners..

03mediaceo: There some secrets you keep to the grave, how can you openly talk about s*x for collaboration like this? Doesn’t he have management team or advisers??? 🤦🏿‍♂️

This one will just open his mouth and be talking waaaaawaaaaa Jaydoll4: This one wey his career don BAJE SINCE 2009😂😂😂 mucheewwww this industry self manythings Dey happen sha