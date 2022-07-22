The recent victory of the Peoples Democratic Party in the just concluded gubernatorial election in Osun state has been touted by some to be a good omen for the party come 2023. The presidential flag bearer of the PDP, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, in an interview with ARISE TV, spoke on the election and other affairs in the country today.

He opened the floor by saying that he is driven by passion to give back to Nigeria what it has given to him, while reminding the audience that one of the best presidents the US has had is Abraham Lincoln, who contested for up to 6 times before he finally won it.

Responding to questions surrounding his choice of a running mate and the crack it has caused in the party, with people like Wike and other governors being aggrieved, he said it is the prerogative of the candidate to pick his running mate, someone he can run with. He refuted the story that there was a vote to choose his running mate “there was no vote, three names were recommended, out of the three I picked one within the recommendation. We are talking with Wike and the matter will be settled very soon”.

“All the time I have contested for president, my running mate has always come from the south east. And for the records I did not reject Wike”.

Further on the PDP chairman crisis, he clarified by saying that the debate on the future of the party chairman was only feasible in a case where the elected president is from the PDP while the chairman is from the North, then automatically the chairman would resign if that is the case

“The south had the highest number of years when the PDP was in power”.

He doubted the possibility of Labour Party making a difference in the coming general elections as social media is different from real politics and voting patterns.

He lamented that all the 17 security outfits of the country are headed by people from one section of the society. He supports state police

The former vice president who has never hidden his love for the private sector said “I want to see a very lean federal government”

“It may not be popular but I want to introduce e government “.