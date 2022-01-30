A heartbroken Nigerian woman has taken to the public to seek advise on how to handle the situation she finds herself in her marriage.

In a post shared on Facebook by social influencer Fegor Chime, the woman who preferred anonymity said she caught her husband having sex with her 19-year-old daughter that she had for another guy in Secondary school.

Confused about how to handle the issue, she’s now seeking the counsel of her online in-laws about the development.

She wrote:

I am a 37-year-old woman with 3 children. I have been married for 8years, though I had a daughter when I was in secondary school, meaning that my other two children are for my husband.

Before I got married to my husband , he knew I had a child before we Married and he accepted her and promised to treat her as his own and we have been living in peace till the day I caught him having sex with my daughter in her room.

My daughter is 19, and growing faster than her age and I have tried my best to be a good mother but little did I know that my young daughter was not as innocent as I thought. Though I tried to monitor her as best as I could, I knew she had some male friends though she kept them away from me.

It was one night I sensed that something was going on when I woke up at night and my husband was no where to be found. My husband sneak into my daughter’s room at odd hours. But I did not know untill I caught the two of them red handed on Wednesday.

Mummy Fegor I am shattered, I don’t even know what to do, my daughter left for school yesterday and my husband has not be bold enough to explain to me how it started, what should I do, should I send my daughter out, who would have even thought my own child will be sleeping with a man she has called father for 8 years now.