I Auditioned for Big Brother Naija Five Times – Hilda Baci

Popular chef, Hilda Effiong Bassey, aka Hilda Baci, has revealed that she auditioned for Big Brother Naija reality show five times before staging her record-breaking cooking marathon.

She said her plan was to undergo the cooking challenge after she must have participated in BBNaija but wasn’t selected to be on the show.

The Guinness World Record holder disclosed this while appearing on Cool FM Nigeria’s programme, The Big Friday Show, hosted by reality star, Tacha.

She said, “I actually tried to get on Big Brother [Naija] for a while. I think I auditioned about four or five times.

“The plan for the cook-a-thorn was still in the pipeline, so my goal was to go to Big Brother and then come out and do the cook-a-thorn.”