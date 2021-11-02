For Amodu Ocheleche Joseph and Mercy Avokeye Samuel, Saturday the 30th of October, 2021 will remain a memorable day they will live to cherish for the rest of their lives. This is because their beautiful love story was put to bed on that day as they eventually tied the knot to formally seal their affair.

Joseph, who hails from Agatu Local Government Area of Benue State and Mercy, an indigene of Isoko North LGA of Delta State, were declared husband and wife at Glory Light Assembly in FCT, Abuja.

For the couple, who thrilled their guests in well calculated dance steps during the reception at Old School Resort and Hotel, Gwagwa, Abuja, the ceremony was a culmination of the perfection of God’s handiwork in their lives.

In a chat with Stanley Ugagbe of The News Chronicle, the elated bride shared insight about their love journey. Mercy averred that they dated for just a year and it has been a beautiful and sweet love story with her husband.

When asked on how she knew that Joseph is the one for her, she said “I prayed about it and the confirmation came to pass that he is my husband and doors started opening for us”.

Mercy stated that “My husband is the best man on this earth. He is caring, loving, humble, and God fearing. I am so lucky to have him as my husband”.

On his part, the joyful groom heaped praises on his wife, describing her as a culmination of all that he sought for in a woman. “My wife is everything I want in a woman. I love her with everything in me and I strongly believe that with her, everything is achievable.”

The excited couple expressed gratitude to God Almighty for making the ceremony a success. They thanked families and friends who came from far and near to share in their joy especially for their support.