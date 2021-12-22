Super Eagles and Napoli of Italy striker Victor Osimhen has assured Nigerians he is ready for the fast approaching 2021 Africa Cup of Nations(AFCON) if picked by Super Eagles handlers.

Osimhen also spoke to the Minister of Youth and Sports Development Sunday Dare and the president of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) Amaju Pinnick, on phone on Tuesday evening, on his availability baring unforseen circumstances.

The striker returned to training some days back after undergoing surgery following the horrific face injury sustained in a serie A clash last month.

Osimhen took to his verified twitter handle on Tuesday to announce his readiness to be part of the continental football showpiece starting in Cameroon on the 9th of January, 2022.

“I am 100% ready to represent Nigeria at the 2021 AFCON if I am picked by the coaches,” Osimhen had posted on twitter.