“I am Now a Dad (Do not Disturb)” Bella Shmurda…

Nigerian artist Abiola Ahmed, professionally known as Bella Shmurda just announced the birth of his bundle of joy.

He posted an emotional message on his official Instagram account announcing this. He discussed his journey, where he had been the previous year, and his gratitude for the present and the future.

“A few days to the drop of my album last year, I was an emotional and mental wreck.

I’d just gotten to the UK where I was scheduled to do some promotional activities when I heard the news that I’d lost the child I was expecting at birth.

At the same time, I started getting threats to my life. The mere fact that I was in the UK was an opportunity for certain people to hurt me, and I saw a video of a group of guys that had been sent to a location I was supposed to be to attack me there.

I was hurt, angry and confused. It was the darkest place I’d ever been in my life, but somehow, light found it’s way through to me in that tunnel.

It’s a few days to the drop of my project this year.

This time, I got news that my little boy is here.

I’m happy and blessed.

What’s lost can never be replaced, but I have another chance, a new lease on life. A new purpose.

I’m a new Daddy; DO NOT DISTURB.”