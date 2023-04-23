Barcelona head coach, Xavi Hernandez has denied knowledge of the growing permutations about Lionel Messi’s imminent return to the club.

Xavi made the remark yesterday while providing update about today’s game against Atletico Madrid.

Xavi stated that he’s focused on his job and how to win games.

In the press conference, Xavi said “We must be recognizable again, recover our identity… And this is a game that motivates us a lot.”

“It’s a game to react and show that we want to win this league.”

“Lamine Yamal is a player who can help us despite his age. He has a lot of personality and talent… We are talking about a player who can mark an era at this club.”

“Atlético Madrid are the fittest team in the league. They are playing very well.”

“I’m not aware of all the talk about Messi. What I have to do is work and think about the next game, not next year or transfers. For me this is not the time to talk about Messi.”

“Just as Pedri has things from Iniesta, Lamine is different too. He has things from several footballers and he has an innate talent. I don’t find him resembling anyone in particular.”

“Dembélé is one step away from returning. We preferred not to call him up, but if his return is not on Wednesday, it will be next week. He’s already recovered and the good news is that except for Sergi Roberto we’re close to having the entire squad ready.”

“Laporta’s meeting with Čeferin? The president has told me that everything is fine and there is no concern. Everything is calm.”

“The Getafe game? I’m criticized for everything and it doesn’t bother me at all. I’m not going to change my mind. The sun bothered us and the dry pitch doesn’t benefit any team. The question is for Quique. Why didn’t he water the pitch?”

“Frenkie is fundamental. It’s huge to have him, like Pedri. He helps us find our identity. He helps us to initiate our game in midfield.”

“Lewandowski is fine. He’s motivated. He’s looking for solutions to improve the team. We’re very happy with him. He’s not having the same numbers as in the first half of the season, but he’ll be important again.”