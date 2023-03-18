Napoli striker Victor Osimhen said Bayern Munich and Senegalese forward Sadio Mané has been his source of inspiration, Nigeriasoccernet.com has disclosed.

Osimhen hinted that his inspiration is different from that of Sadio who has contributed immensely to building infrastructure in his hometown, Senegal.

The 25-year Nigeria forward said he will focus on helping disabled people across Africa and there are plans on the ground to kick-start the project.

Arguably, described as the best striker in the world, Osimhen has been in the best form of his life this season for Napoli.

“I am inspired by Sadio Mané, but I have a different goal compared to his,” Osimhen said.

“He is building infrastructure for the community of Senegal. That is awesome, but for me, I want to help disabled, challenged people across Africa. I will always do my best to help where I can help.

“I am in the process of opening a headquarters in Africa that will help to achieve this goal. If you don’t have a leg, we will create a new one for you. If it’s an arm, we will create a new one for you. We want them to feel equal to everyone. We work for Africa,” He concluded.

Osimhen, who is Serie A top scorer, has scored 23 goals in all competitions this season for Napoli.