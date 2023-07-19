‘I am happy to share that I am no longer in the intensive Unit’ – Edwin Van Der Sar

Former Ajax and Manchester United shot stopper Edwin Van Der Sar has shared an update on his health, stating that he is no longer in the intensive Unit.

About a fortnight ago, Ajax reported that the former Dutch goalkeeper had a bleeding in his brain. The condition is known as CEREBRAL HEMORRHAGE and he was under intensive care in the hospital. Subsequently, Ajax revealed an update that he’s responding to treatment and no longer in danger as first feared.

On his Twitter page while revealing he’s out from danger, he also thanked everyone who showed support- an update which the Premier League, Rio Ferdinand, FIFA, Mido, Van Nisterooi and others have all reacted to.

“First of all, we want to thank everyone for all the great and supportive messages.

I’m happy to share that I’m no longer in the intensive care unit. However, I’m still in hospital. I hope to go home next week and take the next step in my recovery!”