Lamidi Apapa: I Am Fully Obidient And I Am In Charge

Adams Peter May 18, 2023 0
Lamidi Apapa

The web of controversy trailing the Labour Party Chairmanship tussle and its petition at the election tribunal continues to take new twist with the passage of time.

It will be recalled that on Wednesday in the Presidential Election Petition Court in Abuja, the Labour Party leadership crisis assumed a new dimension as the two factions engaged in a bloody brawl that nearly claimed the life of the party’s acclaimed national chairman, Bashiru Lamidi Apapa.

After the court proceedings, when Apapa was practically overrun by party faction members on the court grounds, a brawl broke out. About 100 police officers had to work together to save Apapa from being lynched by thugs hired by factional members who behaved badly.

Following this development, Lamidi Apapa in an interview on ARISE TV monitored by The News Chronicle, said that contrary to the rumors making round that he is a mole in the Labour Party and is secretly working for the interest of the APC and its presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu, he is in total support of his party’s presidential candidate, Peter Obi and his petition at the election tribunal challenging the declaration of Bola Tinubu as the president elect by INEC.

World Bank Instructed By SERAP To Halt $800 Million Loan To Nigeria
Trending
World Bank Instructed By SERAP To Halt $800 Million Loan To Nigeria

He also denounced the moves and statements coming from other acclaimed factions of the Labour Party who said they don’t want to see him at the tribunal proceedings, stating that he remains in charge as the legally recognized acting chairman of the party pending when and if the embattled national chairman, Julius Abure is able to sort out the case of forgery and others he has at the court.

Adams Peter

See author's posts

Hot Gist

Share this post
Tags: , ,

More Stories

Men are programmed to cheat on their partners – 2Face

Oladimeji Adeoye May 19, 2023 0
Davido Governance

Davido Says Governance Is Not Hard

Oladimeji Adeoye May 19, 2023 0
Arewa Groups Godwin Emefiele

Arewa Groups Warn Buhari: Emefiele Must Not Leave Nigeria

Adekunle Taofeek May 19, 2023 0

Akpan, two others bring shame to Akwa Ibom State University

Merit Ugolo May 19, 2023 0

Islamic Cleric – Reason Islam forbids praying for late Murphy Afolabi

Oladimeji Adeoye May 18, 2023 0

Despite End Of SARS, Police Officers Still Extort, Intimidate Citizens

Odimegwu Onwumere May 18, 2023 0

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

Men are programmed to cheat on their partners – 2Face

Oladimeji Adeoye May 19, 2023 0
Gideon Orkar

It’s Immoral To Honour Major Gideon Orkar – MURIC to Ortom

Adams Peter May 19, 2023 0
Onitsha General Hospital

Fed Govt Upgrades Onitsha General Hospital to Federal Medical Centre

Kenechukwu Ofomah May 19, 2023 0
Sack Alex Otti

JUST IN: It’s Laughable, Only An Election Tribunal Can Sack Alex Otti – LP

Adams Peter May 19, 2023 0
Rescue 2 Missing US Consulate Staff

BREAKING: US Consulate Staff Rescued

Kenechukwu Ofomah May 19, 2023 0