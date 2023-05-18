Lamidi Apapa: I Am Fully Obidient And I Am In Charge

The web of controversy trailing the Labour Party Chairmanship tussle and its petition at the election tribunal continues to take new twist with the passage of time.

It will be recalled that on Wednesday in the Presidential Election Petition Court in Abuja, the Labour Party leadership crisis assumed a new dimension as the two factions engaged in a bloody brawl that nearly claimed the life of the party’s acclaimed national chairman, Bashiru Lamidi Apapa.

After the court proceedings, when Apapa was practically overrun by party faction members on the court grounds, a brawl broke out. About 100 police officers had to work together to save Apapa from being lynched by thugs hired by factional members who behaved badly.

Following this development, Lamidi Apapa in an interview on ARISE TV monitored by The News Chronicle, said that contrary to the rumors making round that he is a mole in the Labour Party and is secretly working for the interest of the APC and its presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu, he is in total support of his party’s presidential candidate, Peter Obi and his petition at the election tribunal challenging the declaration of Bola Tinubu as the president elect by INEC.

He also denounced the moves and statements coming from other acclaimed factions of the Labour Party who said they don’t want to see him at the tribunal proceedings, stating that he remains in charge as the legally recognized acting chairman of the party pending when and if the embattled national chairman, Julius Abure is able to sort out the case of forgery and others he has at the court.

