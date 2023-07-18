I am Better than Everybody – Blaqbonez

Blaqbonez has reveal he consider himself better than TG Omori when it comes to music video production

Blaqbonez is well-known in the Nigerian entertainment and social media spheres, especially in the music sector following the success of his song “Back in Uni.”

Emeka Akumefule, better known by his stage name Blaqbonez, is a gifted singer and rapper from Nigeria. He has asserted that TG Omori, one of the country’s most well-known and well-paid music directors, is not his equal when it comes to the art of directing music videos.

The 16th Headies Award’s “Best Music Video” category saw Blaqbonez and TG Omori both receive nominations, which prompted this debate.

TG Omori received a nomination for directing the video for “Bandana” by Fireboy DML ft. Asake, while Blaqbonez received a nomination for co-directing the video for his song “Back In Uni.”

They and their supporters engaged in a social media dispute about who is more powerful after receiving the same nomination.

Cool FM features Tacha, a reality personality and co-host of Nigeria’s Big Friday Show, inquired during the show if Blaqbonez is a superior director to TG Omori.

Tacha enquired: “Do you think you are a better video director than TG Omori?”

His Answer: “To be honest, I don’t think anybody is better than me at anything. So, it’s a very interesting question to pose.

“I believe that I’m one of the most creative human beings and if I put my mind to it, I will be the best at any field that involves creativity. So, the answer is definitely yes. I’m better than everybody.”