For Pius Abah Ogbada and Emereoha Blessing Onyinyechi, Saturday the 13th of November, 2021 will remain a memorable day they will live to cherish for the rest of their lives. This is because their beautiful love story was put to bed on that day as they eventually tied the knot to formally seal their affair.

It was a moment of total ecstasy at Deeper Life Bible Church, Egbeda, Lagos as Pius and Blessing were declared husband and wife.

For the couple, who thrilled their guests in well calculated dance steps during the reception at Jotlad Schools, Lagos, the ceremony was a culmination of the perfection of God’s handiwork in their lives.

Basking on the euphoria of the ceremony, Pius, in a post on Facebook, wrote:

“I present to you the small Pius with the Big GOD. I never knew He loves me this way. There is no word enough to express the magnitude and awesomeness of His wonders. I must confess that He who abides under the shadow of the Almighty shall never be put to shame.

“I am a practical demonstration of God’s divine love. The will of God still exist; for those in doubt, Please pray, pray and pray then watch out for God’s demonstration. Smiles!!!

“I must be quick to say a big and hearty thanks to everyone who made my celebration a remarkable one by their physical presence, gifts, cash, prayers, calls, support and all of that. You are the best. Even though say you no fit come or call, please know that you are still loved. Jesus did it for me and forever we shall leave to continually enjoy GRACE unprecedented in Jesus mighty name. God bless you all. I love you”