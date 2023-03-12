Nigerians are such a rare breed. Moulded with a substance, unique and amazing. Grilled under a furnace that turns fragility into a stone and makes a fibble heart strong and bold.

Nigerians are great and unique breed. they walk unending on the scorching heat of the desert ground bare footed as if they walk through a path filled with water logs.

Nothing stretches them to the point of snapping. Their elastic limits defile travails and sufferings. They walk through their most difficult and challenging moments, wearing the most infectious smile and dancing blues to pains of their detractors.

What makes others red and spent , gives them the momentum to strive to conquer. What gives others stress and pains gives them the unusual energy to confront and overcome.

Nothing is too difficult and complex that they wouldn’t find a way to get through and around it.

Through perilous moments they have passed, danced through horrible circumstances and smiled at the most tasking situation without being either discouraged or swallowed.

You think you have boxed them to a corner, to grind and pummelled them, they will turn envincible and slip off the grip of whatever that is meant to kill them.

You pour them hot water to cook them alive, like water off the duck’s back they shake it and move away in feline steps .

Nigerians are great people. Fearfully made with an inbuilt adjustable mode that accommodates and stabilises harrowing situations.

Who except Nigerians can deal with cash squeeze, long fuel queue, no NEPA , election fraud etc at the same time and still maintain their sanity, stability and joy?

Our religiosity has taken away our natural venom and replaces it with a heart that always seeks for the will of God.

God dey has been our consolation, drawing strength from such and moving forward even against a heavy wind.

If you think the calm and reclining movement of a lion from the scene of danger is fear and cowardice, one may have cause to think again.

What Nigerians can’t endure does not exist.

They endured the early whipping of Buhari’ administration with animal skin whip. Now they are ensuring his twilight whipping of scorpion.

They are irrepressible. Unconquerable and strongly built to pass through crucibles without feeling defeated.

I am a Nigerian! A proud one! Unconquerable! Indefatigable! Hard boiled to match circumstances with an energy to win and conquer. I am a Nigerian , ever green like the green in my flag and peaceful at the face of travails and suffering like the white in my flag.

I am not a weakling! I’m not a coward! I am not a tout and I don’t thrive on violence. My calmness and resolve to endure all and move on shouldn’t be abused and taken for granted.

My anger can be like a thunder. When unleashed, the destructions that come with it are usually lethal.

Look through my past. Peep into my years of destructive protests , the real me will scare you. My humility isn’t a sign of weakness nor my sense of joy and happiness in the midst of travails, injustice etc one to be mistaken for cowardice and stupidity.

I can pull a trigger! I have pulled it before. Honestly this isn’t a good place to go back.

I am a new Nigerian and I have chosen to be happy, suffering and smiling for my mental health.

Buhari! Me and my fellow new Nigerians have decided to come against you not with spear and arrows, violence and destructive protests. We will come to you with love which conquers all your pains and suffering inflicted on us. We are not just Nigerians, we are new Nigerians driven to build a better Nigeria.

These too shall pass and for sure we will not die! A better Nigeria is a banger and a new Nigeria possible.

#I am a new Nigerian!

#We are new Nigerians!

# What we can’t endure does not exist

We move! We win; not with arrows, guns and violence. In peace we come like the walls of Jericho you must surely fall.

Jarlath Uche Opara Jarlathuche@gmail.com

