‘I am 100% sure I won’t return to any European club.’ – Ronaldo

Al Nassr striker Cristiano Ronaldo has asserted that he’s 100% sure he won’t return to Europe, where he played for almost two decades. While speaking to the men of the press after their 5-0 loss to la liga outfit Celta Vigo, Ronaldo said the Saudi Arabia Pro League is better than MLS.

“I’m 100 percent sure I won’t return to any European club,” Ronaldo said. “I’m 38 years old. And European football has lost a lot of quality. The only valid one and still doing good is the Premier League. They’re way ahead of all the other leagues.”

Ronaldo, 38, who got substituted at half-time, stated that he personally cleared the path for the Saudi League, as more European players are beginning to join: “I initiated the entry to the Saudi league, and now all the players are coming here.”

Also, Ronaldo is the first notable player from Europe to join the League and other top stars like Karim Benzema, Marcelo Brozovic, N’Golo Kante and Roberto Firmino etc have followed in his lead. Liverpool duo, Jordan Henderson and Fabinho, Riyad Marhez are the most recent players to have linked to Saudi.

However, He believed as the years continue, more players will join the league.

“In one year, more and more top players will come to Saudi. In a year, the Saudi league will overtake the Turkish league and Dutch league,” Ronaldo added.

“The plan was for me to play 45 minutes today,” Ronaldo said. “Against Benfica, I might play 60 or 70 minutes. It is better to fine-tune the machine little by little to reach the best form.”