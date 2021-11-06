During his eventful time in office, US President Donald Trump took much delight in

reflecting about the lethal toys of his country’s military, actual or hypothetical. These

included a hypersonic capability which, his military advisors had warned, was being mastered

by adversaries.

Such devices, comprising hypersonic cruise missiles and hypersonic boost-

glide vehicles have been touted as opening a new arms race, given their ability not merely to

travel at five times the speed of sound – as a general rule – but also show deft

manoeuvrability to evade defences.

Undeterred by any rival capability, Trump claimed in May 2020 that the US military had

come up with a “super duper” weapon that could travel at 17 times the speed of sound. “We

are building, right now, incredible military equipment at a level that nobody has ever seen

before.” Ever adolescent in poking fun at his rivals, Trump also claimed that the missile

dwarfed Russian and Chinese equivalents. Russia, he claimed, had one travelling at five

times the speed of sound; China was working on a device that could move at the same speed,

if not at six times. Pentagon officials were not exactly forthcoming about the details, leaving

the fantasists to speculate.

In 2019, Russia deployed its own intercontinental hypersonic missile, the Avangard strategic

system, featuring a hypersonic glide vehicle astride an intercontinental ballistic missile. “It’s

a weapon of the future, capable of penetrating both existing and prospective missile defence

systems,” claimed Russian President Vladimir Putin at the time. The President claimed to

have reason to crow. “Today, we have a unique situation in our new and recent history.

They (other countries) are trying to catch up with us. Not a single country possesses

hypersonic weapons, let alone continental-range hypersonic weapons.”

For all of this claimed prowess, nothing quite creased the brows of Pentagon officials quite as

China’s July 27 hypersonic missile test. General Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint of

Chief of Staff, said in a Bloomberg interview this October that it was “a very significant

event” and was “very concerning”. The test was first reported by the Financial Times on

October 16, which also noted, without additional detail, a second hypersonic systems test on

August 13.

The People’s Liberation Army Rocket Force had already caught the attention of US military

planners in the last decade with advances in the field. The Dongfeng-17 (D-17) hypersonic

boost-glide missile, for instance, made its appearance in 2014 and was found to be

dismayingly accurate, striking their targets within metres.

The July test, however, was another matter, even if it missed its target by 19 miles and had

been described by Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian as a “routine test” of

space vehicle technology. It had used, for instance, a variant of the Fractional Orbital

Bombardment System, a low-orbit missile delivery method pioneered by the Soviets to

frustrate detection. It got the drummers from the military-industrial complex all riled up,

despite the US having been actively involved in the development of hypersonic weapons

since the early 2000s. In the imperial mindset, any seemingly successful experiment by the

military of another power, notably an adversary, is bound to cause a titter of panic. Pin pricks

can be treated as grave threats, even to a power that outspends the combined military budgets

of the next seven states.

When it comes to the perceived advances of Beijing and Moscow, Alexander Fedorov of the

Moscow Institute of Physics and Technology offers a mild corrective. Russia had

“experience without money, China has money without much experience and the United

States has both, although it revived its efforts later than did Russia or China and is now

playing catch-up.”

The US military establishment prefers a gloomier reading, a point they can then sell to

Congress that Freedom’s Land is being somehow outpaced by upstarts and usurpers. George

Hayes, chief executive at defence contractor Raytheon, spoke disapprovingly of the US as

being a laggard in the hypersonic field, being “years behind” China. Michael Griffin, former

undersecretary of defense for research and engineering, told NPR that “it is an arms race”

which “we didn’t start”, thereby providing moral reassurance for future additions to it. Milley

was also not averse to inflating the significance of the July test. “I don’t know if it’s quite a

Sputnik moment, but I think it’s very close to that. It has all of our attention.”

USA Today certainly wished its readers to give it all their attention. “That method of delivery

also means the US could be attacked by flights over the South Pole. American defense

systems concentrate on missile attacks from the north.”

The Biden administration has already requested $3.8 billion for hypersonic research for the

Pentagon’s fiscal year 2022 budget. This is a sharp increase from the previous total of $3.2

billion, which was itself an inflation from the $2.6 billion figure the year before that. In June,

Vice Admiral Jon Hill, director of the Missile Defense Agency (MDA), warned the Senate

Armed Services subcommittee on strategic forces of current and impending risks, thereby

making the case for more cash to be thrown at the enterprise. As things stood, “US aircraft

carriers are already facing risks from hypersonic weapons that are now entering the inventory

of American adversaries and the Navy has developed early defences for the threat.”

The prospect of yet another arms race (do they ever learn?) can only cause the sane to be

worried. Zhao Tong, a senior fellow with the nuclear policy program of the Carnegie

Endowment for International Peace, notes that such weapons “introduce more technological

uncertainties and ambiguities compared with traditional ballistic missiles, which will increase

the possibility of misjudgement and overreaction during military conflicts”. Just the sort of

thing a planet troubled by climate change and pandemics needs.

Hypersonic panic is here to stay, and defence contractors are rubbing their hands and hoping

to grease a few palms. Hayes is one of them, expecting that the US would “have weapons to

challenge the adversaries but most importantly, I think our focus is how do we develop

counter-hypersonics. That’s where the challenge will be.” The National Review is in full

agreement, encouraging the US to “deploy missile-defence interceptors in Australia and more

sensors in space, as well as work toward directed-energy weapons that would be the best

counter to hypersonic missiles.” Yet another competitive front for military lunacy is in the

offing, even before it has begun.

Dr. Binoy Kampmark was a Commonwealth Scholar at Selwyn College, Cambridge. He

lectures at RMIT University, Melbourne. Email: bkampmark@gmail.com