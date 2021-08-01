Hushpuppi: IGP recommends suspension of DCP Abba Kyari

121 views | Adams Peter | August 1, 2021
Usman Alkali Baba, the Inspector-General of Police, has advised the police service commission on the immediate suspension from the police force of deputy commissioner of police who is also head of the police intelligence response team (IRT), Abba Kyari. This will be done while the result of the ongoing investigations on the embattled cop is being awaited.
Social media has been agog after the FBI ordered for the detention of the respected cop following his indictment in the Hushpuppi trial for a $1.1 million fraud on a Qatari citizen. Some have called for the extradiction of Abba Kyari based on the allegations while others have rallied around him in support.
His supporters are of the opinion that he should be given a soft landing considering his sacrifices in fighting crimes at all level in the country. Some even see it as a witch-hunt from his enemies for being a threat to criminals in the society.
The inspector general of police reiterated that the police force will ensure that the probe is carried out properly without any undue influence, and the rights of Abba Kyari will be respected in the course of the investigations.
