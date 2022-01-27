The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has said it has withheld the allowances of 630 ad hoc workers who participated in the November 6, 2021 Anambra governorship election for failure to return the commission’s devices and other materials.

Dr Nkwachukwu Orji, Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC), INEC Anambra disclosed this during a press briefing on Tuesday in Awka.

According to the REC, the commission is displeased that some ad hoc staff who were engaged for the governorship election had failed to return some of the devices and other materials assigned to them.

“The commission has taken the unfortunate decision to withhold the allowances of staff involved in the act, pending their return of the materials to the commission.

“The Commission urges the general public, and particularly, those that serve as ad hoc staff, to see the Commission’s property as national asset, and therefore, treat them with utmost care and a sense of responsibility,” he said.

The Anambra REC named some of the materials to include Bio-modal Voters Accreditation System (BVAS) machines, battery chargers, cables and other accessories.

He said though some of the people holding the materials, had started returning them, the commission resolved to place an order that people who worked from such affected areas would have their payments withheld.

The REC at the briefing, also announced that the INEC in the state had lifted the ban on Continuous Voters Registration (CVR).

Recall that INEC had suspended CVR in Anambra on September 15, 2021, because of the November 6 governorship election in the state, but with the election successfully completed, the Commission said the exercise has re-commenced yesterday.

Dr Orji explained that the exercise would be taking place in 22 venues, including the INEC offices in the 21 Local Government Areas and the commission’s headquarters in Awka.

Orji urged those eligible to register to endeavour to take advantage of the period to get the Permanent Voters Card, adding that those who had already registered before September 15 should come for their cards.

He said, “INEC suspended CVR in Anambra on September 15, 2021 because of the November 6 governorship election in the state, but with the election successfully completed, the Commission has from today Tuesday January 25 lifted the ban.”

Orji said the exercise will take place between the hours of 9.00 am to 3.00 pm daily, excluding weekends and public holidays.

On the modes of registration, the REC said they are doing online pre-registration, and in-person registration at designated centres.

According to him, the resumption of the CVR exercise in the State would offer eligible but unregistered voters the opportunity to get registered, and enable already registered voters to transfer and/or update their registration. In addition, registered voters would collect their Permanent Voters Cards (PVCs) during the period.