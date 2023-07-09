Shikrot Mpwi – Sunday Synopsis with Fr. Justine J. Dyikuk

14th Sunday of the Year – July 09, 2023

Readings: Zech. 9:9-10; Responsorial Psalm Ps 145:1-2.8-9.10-11.13cd-14(R.1);

Rom 8:9-11-13 & Gospel Matthew 11:25-30.

Theme: Humility Pays!

Sunday Synopsis

The first reading reveals the Messiah as a humble King who comes on a donkey. The second reading urges the faithful to embrace the spiritual and shun the mundane through humility. In the gospel, Jesus speaks to the heart of humility by insisting that the secrets of the kingdom are hidden from the wise and the clever but revealed to mere children. He, therefore, invites us to patiently embrace his yoke and burden because they are easy and light.

Introduction

Friends in Christ, our liturgy invites us to reflect on humility. From time immemorial, God shows preference for the weak and meek. As a humble God, he invites us to use humility as a ladder to access heaven. Throughout biblical history, God’s calls us to grow in grace through a humble disposition.

Background and Summary of the Readings

The first reading (Zech. 9:9-10) reveals the Messiah as a humble King who comes on a donkey. His coming is elicited by calls for gladness and joy as the king victoriously and triumphantly enters into the city on a colt. His coming would banish the bow of war as he proclaims peace for the nations and reigns forever.

The second reading (Rom 8:9-11-13) urges the faithful to embrace the spiritual and shun the mundane. Therein, St. Paul assures that he who raised Jesus from the dead would give life to our mortal bodies if his spirit lives in us. He invites the faithful to obey the spiritual; otherwise, they would die while assuring that if they put an end to the misdeeds of the flesh, they would live.

In the gospel (Matthew 11:25), Jesus speaks to the heart of humility by insisting that the secrets of the kingdom are hidden from the wise and the clever but revealed to mere children. He adds: “Come to me, all you who labour and are overburdened, and I will give you rest. Shoulder my yoke and learn from me, for I am gentle and humble in heart, and you will find rest for your souls. Yes, my yoke is easy and my burden light.”

Story of a little boy and proud professor

A little boy carried his crippled elder brother on his back while going to school. Some group of children who saw them started making jest of them. In fact, one of them couldn’t hold it but said, “What a burden you are carrying!” The little boy replied the taunter: “He is not a burden, he is my brother.” In the same manner, when we fall in love with Jesus, the trials, tribulations and temptations of this world become a sweet yoke to shoulder.

In like manner, a Professor went for oil exploration in a riverine area. He met this local canoe guy by the river bank. After sharing pleasantries, a discussion ensued between the two. “Do you know anything about metrology or metaphysics?” The Prof asked the boy. The local said, “No!” The University Don said, “What an illiterate you are.” “How about, cosmology or aesthetics?” The village boy who was becoming embarrassed said, “No.” “Half of your life is gone” said the Prof.

Just then, the explorer asked the lad to ferry him across the river. When the Prof got into the boat, the waves became strong and they began to sink. The boy who was now excited asked the Prof. Do you know swimology? The man who was extremely afraid, shouted “No, please!! Help me…” The boy said him, “Half of your life is gone.” He then asked a second question: “How about crocodialogy?” The Prof who was now literally crying said, “No!!” and the youth replied: “The whole of your life is gone!” The point is, “Humility pays!”

Pastoral Lessons

1. Rely on God: While the “learned” rely on mere human knowledge, children of the kingdom are urged to rely on God. This is why God reveals the mysteries of the kingdom to such. The word of God makes it abundant clear that God favours the humble (Cf. James 4:6; 1 Peter 5:5 & Proverbs 3:34).

2. Have Time for God:” Whether they are learned or not, the humble have time for God. They deliberately choose to use their time, talent and scare resources in the service of God. Parishioners who are at the beg and call of the Church; who spend out their lives running around to see that everything falls in the place in the parish fall within this category. Since they have time for God, God has time for them – Notice how God blesses them – Most children of the cooks and stewards in our ecclesiastical institutions have become priests, religious and catechists courtesy of God’s blessings upon their families.

3. See Life on Earth as a Transition: The humble often view the world as a market place. No one goes to market and sleeps there. Analogously, the world will pass away – with this realisation, the humble seek for ways of deepening their relationship with God so as to attain eternal life. If the humble realize that Christ has gone to prepare a place of them in heaven (John 14:2 & 3), it shows that God would not hesitate to further reveal the mysteries of the kingdom to them.

4. Relay on Spiritual Knowledge: The “learned” often deepen too much on crass knowledge especially when it comes to the secrets of the kingdom. While it is true that reason has a place in accessing theological truths, it is equally true that the “learned” often fall victims of either questioning or doubting doctrinal teachings. The truth is, you can be a Professor of Law but a neophyte in matters of faith. As it stands, many “learned” men and women of our time are intellectual giants but spiritual dwarfs which makes it difficult for them to access the secrets of the kingdom.

5. Shun Pride: One of the greatest albatrosses of the “learned” is pride. Too often, the tendency that one has arrived in terms of reaching the apex of knowledge puts one in a position to easily look down on others or rely on one’s human prowess. It is important to note that this pompous attitude does not only affect their interaction with others but stands in the way of the divine since they rely on hard work as a consequence of their knowledge.

Conclusion

We are reminded that “God favours the humble” (James 4:6; 1 Peter 5:5 & Proverbs 3:34). The psalm, “this poor man called, the Lord heard him” (Psalm 34:6) also comes to mind. Accordingly, as Martin Luther would say, “Until we are nothing, God cannot make something out of us.” The word of God tells us that: “God calls the weak to shame the strong” (1 Corinthians 1:27). Interestingly, Mark Batterson opines: “God does not call the qualified, he qualifies the called” and Joyce Vick sums it up: “God does not call the fit, he fits the called.”

Our liturgy calls us to follow Jesus in childlike trust. Pursuing human knowledge is good but the knowledge of the kingdom is better. At the end of time, it is not high sounding theological abstractions that would save us. What will be required would be the simple Penny Catechism answer: Why did God create you? This is why the second reading says, our interests must be in the spiritual (Cf. Rom 8:9). Knowledge of the kingdom consists of bearing the qualms and troubles of this life in patient humility. Jesus insists that, his yoke is easy and his burden is light. Have a blessed week ahead!

