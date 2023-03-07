Manchester United’s star player of the current season, Marcus Rashford has said the Red Devils’ embarrassing loss to Liverpool doesn’t define the club.

Recall that Liverpool defeated United by a record 7-0 in a premier league game on Sunday.

In Twitter post on Monday, Rashford expressed regrets over the loss, wishing they could put things right.

He, however, said his team should trust the process and not be deterred by the loss.

He wrote:

“I wish we could play a game today to try and put things right. The result is the result, and we can’t see past that! We must not let it define our season. We have to trust the process and stick together.”

18 total views, 18 views today