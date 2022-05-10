Humanitarian Crises On the increase In Nigeria Due to Insecurity- Red Cross

The Nigeria Red Cross Society (NRCS) on Sunday, advocated urgent end to the spate of insecurity in the country, to stem the emerging humanitarian crisis.

The Chairman of NRCS in Anambra State, Prof. Peter Katchy, made the call in his address during a Press Conference to mark the 2022 World Red Cross Day held at the state NRCS headquarters in Awka.

World Red Cross Day is celebrated May 8 of every year to commemorate the birthday of its founder, Henry Dunant, a Geneva traveller who lived between 1828 and 1910.

The theme for this year’s celebration was “Be Humankind To Achieve Truce and Peace”.

Katchy said the increasing number of people in need as a result of insurgency and insecurity was putting pressure on the Red Cross and called for truce.

According to him, the miserable loud wailings all over nation, sequel to the wanton killings and kidnappings of people all over Nigeria is a terrible concern, extreme worry, fear, fright and trepidation.

“We therefore, fervently and passionately beg every Nigerian to be involved in this campaign for truce which is an agreement between enemies or opponents to stop fighting, arguing for issues.

“The present security situation is a clear threat to peace, conflicts and violence are forcing millions to leave their homes and seek safety elsewhere as Internally Displaced Persons,” he said.

Katchy blamed the crisis on hatred, animosity, political competition, and economic deprivation between groups, regretting that youths and able bodied adult were targets of recruitment for violent clashes.

He called for more volunteer donors if blood to grow the nation’s blood bank to enable emergency to respond to victims.

The Red Cross in Anambra used the event to honour some media practitioners for their contributions to healthy mass education and mobilisation against insecurity.

Some of the awardees were Mr Gabriel Okpalaeze, acting Managing Director of Anambra Broadcasting Service, Chief Chukwujekwu Ilozue, Chairman Correspondents’Chapel of NUJ, Mr Sunny Davids, Mr Paul Ezeoke among others.

Speaking on behalf of the recipients, Okpalaeze said the task of ensuring a peaceful atmosphere was for everyone.

He said the media would continue to make themselves available and disseminate the right information that would promote peace and harmony over misunderstanding and crisis.

