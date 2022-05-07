Human Trafficking damaging Nigeria’s Image – Mordi

Governor Ifeanyi Okowa’s Senior Special Assistant on international relation and Special Duties, Dr Genevieve Genney Mordi has described human trafficking as abnormal act that is damaging the image of Nigeria.

She made this known while addressing stakeholders at the National Stakeholders Consultative Forum and Launch of the National Action Plan on Human trafficking and other Policy Documents at Abuja.

Dr Mordi who represented the Attorney General of Delta State, Rt Hon Isaiah Bozimo said human trafficking is one of the major issues damaging the image of the country.

She noted that the Delta State governor Sen Ifeanyi Okowa has done well in the reduction of human trafficking.

While commending the governor’s effort, she said the federal government need to partner more with state governments in the eradication of human trafficking which has affected the country negatively.

Mordi also said the Delta State Governor has rendered assistants to victims of human trafficking.

“As a nation, there is need for us as people to critically look into the menace called human trafficking.

“Nigeria Image is at stake at the moment and we need to do more by partnering with states government in eradicating this deviant act .

“In Delta State, The governor Sen Ifeanyi Okowa has investing heavily in the fight against human trafficking.

“The number of girls being trafficked from the state to Diaspora has reduced drastically,” she said.

The Conference was hosted by National Agency for the Prohibition of trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP) under the Chairmanship of its DG, Dr Fatima Waziri Azi, in partnership with the European Union (EU) and the International Organization on Migration (IOM).

Special Guest of Honor was His Excellency, VP Yemi Osinbajo ably represented by his Chief of Staff. Also present was the Chief Host and Minister for Humanitarian Affairs and Disaster Management, Hajiya Sadia Umar Farouq as well as International Bodies, top Government officials at National and State levels, CSOs and other related Stakeholders.

