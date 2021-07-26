Monday, July 26, 2021 About Us Advert Rates Contact Us

HR, Cashiers, Drivers, IT Jobs For You

89 views | Francis Damina | July 26, 2021

1. Vacancy exist in one of our subsidiaries (A hospitality outfit) for an IT Officer with functional experience in Networking, Hardware Repairs, PAS, System troubleshooting/ Configuration etc. A minimum of 2 -4 years experience is required. Experience in hospitality background would be an added advantage.

Interested candidates should pls send CV to hr@northwestpetroleum-ng.com with the subject *IT Officer*

Thank you.

2. Corporate Driver

Location: Yaba/Ikoyi

Industry: Financial services

Remuneration: 50k

Benefit: HMO, Pension

Interested persons leaving within Obalende axis with Valid drivers license should call 09080640444 and send CV to hr@mkobo.com.ng

 

3. Driver Logistics Operations Needed.

A driver with a logistics Operations experience is needed.

Location: Lagos Ikeja

Qualification: OND

Driving experience: Minimum of 5 years.

Logistics Operation Experience: 2 years

Good communication skills.

Salary: 60k

If you meet the requirement, kindly send your CV to workenabler@gmail.com using the job title as the subject of the mail.

4. Dispatch rider needed for immediate employment at

Hurrydrop Logistics

Office location is Lekki Phase 2

Requirement for qualification

– Must have a valid Rider’s Card

-Must have adequate knowledge of Lagos route

– Must know how to ride bike

– Must have smartphone

– Must be able to read and communicate effectively in English

– Must have positive Energy

– Must have Integrity and must be accountable

Salary: #45000 Other benefit: Health Insurance

Also daily allowance for fuel and recharge card is available.

Call or WhatsApp: 07061301525

5. Cashier/customers service urgently needed.

( female ) only not more than 25 years

Janitor staff  Is also needed

( guy only )

All job in Garki

two days off

NB: Consider locations b4 applying and there is lite feeding and accommodation.

Serious person only please

Interested person should DM

08104590990

6. HR/Admin Officer is urgently needed for a Hotel.

Location: Omole Phase 1, Lagos State.

Pay: 100k

Requirements: proximity to location, 3-5 years.

If qualified please send  CV via what’sapp: 09030683989 or careers@fmragency.com

 

