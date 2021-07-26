HR, Cashiers, Drivers, IT Jobs For You

89 views | Francis Damina | July 26, 2021
1. Vacancy exist in one of our subsidiaries (A hospitality outfit) for an IT Officer with functional experience in Networking, Hardware Repairs, PAS, System troubleshooting/ Configuration etc. A minimum of 2 -4 years experience is required. Experience in hospitality background would be an added advantage.
Interested candidates should pls send CV to hr@northwestpetroleum-ng.com with the subject *IT Officer*
Thank you.
2. Corporate Driver
Location: Yaba/Ikoyi
Industry: Financial services
Remuneration: 50k
Benefit: HMO, Pension
Interested persons leaving within Obalende axis with Valid drivers license should call 09080640444 and send CV to hr@mkobo.com.ng
3. Driver Logistics Operations Needed.
A driver with a logistics Operations experience is needed.
Location: Lagos Ikeja
Qualification: OND
Driving experience: Minimum of 5 years.
Logistics Operation Experience: 2 years
Good communication skills.
Salary: 60k
If you meet the requirement, kindly send your CV to workenabler@gmail.com using the job title as the subject of the mail.
4. Dispatch rider needed for immediate employment at
Hurrydrop Logistics
Office location is Lekki Phase 2
Requirement for qualification
– Must have a valid Rider’s Card
-Must have adequate knowledge of Lagos route
– Must know how to ride bike
– Must have smartphone
– Must be able to read and communicate effectively in English
– Must have positive Energy
– Must have Integrity and must be accountable
Salary: #45000 Other benefit: Health Insurance
Also daily allowance for fuel and recharge card is available.
Call or WhatsApp: 07061301525
5. Cashier/customers service urgently needed.
( female ) only not more than 25 years
Janitor staff Is also needed
( guy only )
All job in Garki
two days off
NB: Consider locations b4 applying and there is lite feeding and accommodation.
Serious person only please
Interested person should DM
08104590990
6. HR/Admin Officer is urgently needed for a Hotel.
Location: Omole Phase 1, Lagos State.
Pay: 100k
Requirements: proximity to location, 3-5 years.
If qualified please send CV via what’sapp: 09030683989 or careers@fmragency.com
Remember me