Susan Sitemere Country Manager Zimbabwe & South Africa

HARARE, Zimbabwe, 4 November, 2022,-/African Media Agency (AMA)/- Ever wondered what digital money transfer services to choose from after receiving money from a friend or relative living abroad like in South Africa? Or you might be living and working in the diaspora and need to send money back home to Zimbabwe.

Knowing the difference between a good online money transfer service and a great one is important regardless of whether you are sending money or receiving it.

The pandemic proved a significant growth catalyst for the digitization of remittance services in Zimbabwe where the majority of transactions in the country are carried through digital means with only 4% being cash-based. As more online money transfer services go to the market, it is important that consumers know how to choose a service that fits their needs.1

As part of our coverage on the financial and technology sector, we are focusing on WorldRemit – a leading global payments company that is headquartered in London and that has a strong and growing presence in more than 130 countries globally.

Sending money

The service allows you to easily and quickly send from more than 50 countries to recipients in 130 countries around the world via the WorldRemit app or website, which is available on Android and iOS and as of June 2022, it was reported that WorldRemit users globally sent nearly £170M GBP (approx. $205m) in remittances back to Zimbabwe.

You can get the full list of countries HERE.

How can you register on WorldRemit?

Registering for a WorldRemit account is simple and easy. Because your WorldRemit account is linked to your bank, card or mobile wallet, you can simply send money with just a few taps on your mobile device or laptop. Within minutes your transaction will be processed, with all fees clearly labeled upfront.

Unlike traditional money transfer services that require you to travel to a physical location and speak to an agent in-person to send money abroad, WorldRemit is 100% digital (cashless), thereby enhancing convenience and security. The absence of physical agents also reduces WorldRemit’s cost of remittances, allowing it to pass on the cost savings to users through affordable fees.

Receiving money

For those receiving money in Zimbabwe, WorldRemit offers a wide range of options, including through cash pick-up partners in Zimbabwe as well as via mobile money. More options mean greater convenience. Conversely, for those who want to collect their transactions in hard currency, you are able to at a safe location. You may even want to receive money – especially if it is small amounts – as airtime; this may prove useful for people like students or those that work online and need data bundles.

What we liked

+Safety first

There is comfort in knowing that all connections to WorldRemit through the website and mobile app are secured and encrypted so that information exchanged between your browser and the site is not accessible to any third party.

In the online money transfer space, safety, security and privacy are highly important considerations when selecting a service.

+24/7 support

We also liked the fact that WorldRemit’s customer care team is responsive and available 24/7. Even with the best technology, you sometimes need human intervention at times of need – this is particularly true when you are expecting money or have sent money.

+Trusted reviews

Customer reviews are important in assessing what service to use. The app has an aggregate rating of 4.2 stars out of 5 on Google Play, received more than 125,000 5-star reviews on TrustPilot and an overall TrustPilot rating of over 4 stars.

+Simple, fast and affordable

The speed, simplicity and affordability of sending money via WorldRemit are certainly worth mentioning. It is also convenient to receive money, given the options available to customers – cash pickup, airtime top up, mobile money and bank deposit.

For more details, visit: www.worldremit.com

