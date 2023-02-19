Governor of Delta State and Vice-Presidential Candidate of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Ifeanyi Okowa, on Saturday congratulated the Ovie of Uvwie, Emmanuel Sideso, Abe I, on the 15th anniversary of his coronation.

In a congratulatory message signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Olisa Ifeajika, in Asaba, Okowa lauded the respected monarch for making Uvwie kingdom peaceful and investor-friendly since he ascended the throne of his forefathers 15 years ago.

He noted that the monarch’s ascension to the throne had brought lasting peace to the hitherto troubled kingdom, and urged the people to continue supporting the monarch in his transformational leadership in the domain.

According to him, Uvwie kingdom had metamorphosed from a once-troubled kingdom to a peaceful and investor-friendly one since His Royal Majesty, King Sideso, ascended the throne 15 years ago.

“He has continued to work hard with his Council of Chiefs and the youths to maintain peace in the kingdom and I thank our people for the cooperation given to him to transform and position the kingdom to become the commercial nerve-centre of Delta.

“On behalf of the government and people of Delta, I warmly congratulate the Ovie of Uvwie, Emmanuel Sideso (JP), OON, Abe I, on his 15th coronation anniversary.

“As a bastion of culture and tradition, the monarch has played significant role in the promotion of harmony among Uvwie people and their neighbours.

“We pray that the Almighty God will continue to give him good health and wisdom to pilot the traditional affairs of the kingdom and offer valuable contributions to the development of our dear state,” the Governor said.

He thanked the people of Uvwie for reposing confidence on the monarch as well as giving him the needed support and cooperation in the past 15 years.

1 total views, 1 views today