“I am confident of this very thing, that He who began a good work among you will complete it by the day of Christ Jesus.”— Philippians 1:6 NASB

How would we act today if we really believed that God’s Word was true, that He really will provide for our every need? How would it change our thinking if we spent every minute convinced that He never forgets us but continually is refining us, that He constantly is with us to guide us? Help us? Even perfect us?

Paul clearly was sure of these truths. He used a Greek word indicating he was absolutely persuaded and had complete confidence.

He was confident because he knew God from personal experience. They had a real relationship. Paul knew believers might go through temporary challenges, but he was confident God would continue His work until He has perfected or completed us.

This is a process. Day by day, God chisels away at our flaws and imperfections and builds Christ-like characteristics. Instead of giving up or feeling discouraged, believers should learn to depend more on God. We should look to Him and trust Him in every situation, realizing that He knows what we are going through and that He uses circumstances to grow us spiritually.

Throughout every situation, remember these truths. When you face uncertainties, use them as opportunities to focus on God. Have faith that in every situation He is perfecting and teaching you. Don’t give up or become discouraged. Instead, confess His promises. Trust Him. Let Him deliver you from fear and anxiety and flood your heart with peace.

*Reflection Question:*

Which areas of your life do you need God to work in the most?

*Prayer*

Father, thank You that You continue to perfect me. I trust in You and submit my life to You. In Jesus’ name, amen.

Today’s Bible Reading

Philippians 1

