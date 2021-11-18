On Monday, the global cryptocurrency market was valued at more than $3 trillion for the first time, as mainstream investors began to participate in the industry.

According to CoinGecko, a website that follows the values of more than 10.630 cryptocurrencies, the Market Cap has risen to $3,007,444,542,596 (₦1,234,826,654,744,491.80).

The cryptocurrency industry in Nigeria is expanding at an incredibly rapid rate. Almost every youth in Nigeria knows a thing or two about Crypto.

It’s been a great month for Bitcoin BTC, the most popular cryptocurrency in the world, which surged to a new high of $66,000 last month.

Even though there are only 21 million bitcoins to be mined, trading cryptocurrencies, in general, has demonstrated to be incredibly volatile, with significant price fluctuations occurring regularly.

After a 5% increase, it reclaimed the previous day’s high of $66,000 and is now within striking distance of its all-time high.

A record high of $4,768 was set on Monday, 8th November 2021 for Ethereum ETH, the second-largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization.

The New York Stock Exchange established bitcoin futures Exchange-Traded Fund ETF in October.

As a result of the ETF, bitcoin is now available to a wider range of investors.

A growing number of investors are looking to cryptocurrencies as a way to hedge against inflation, which is soaring throughout the globe as economies reopen following pandemic lockdowns.

Can I buy Bitcoin with my Naira Debit Card?

Whether you’re buying or selling cryptocurrencies, you’ll want to take your time when selecting a trading platform.

It is possible to trade digital currencies in two ways: through a traditional exchange or a P2P network.

Create a digital wallet on platforms like Binance, Luno, Remitano, and CEX.IO, and use it to send and receive cryptocurrency.

It is best to maintain your wallet address and keys in a secure location offline for protection.

This will work as a bank for all of your financial transactions and as a repository for all of your digital assets.

Digital wallets will be recommended to you throughout your investigation. Your investments might be ruined if you don’t make the right choice.

After creating an account and wallet, the next step is to buy anything. You may choose from a variety of options to suit your interests and requirements.

Select the deal that best meets your needs.

Use Bitcoin calculators online to figure out how much Bitcoin you need to buy, then click the “Buy Bitcoin” button. Here’s a full breakdown of how to buy Cryptocurrencies (Bitcoin) using your Naira Debit Card here in Nigeria, even with the Crypto Ban in place.

NB: Ideal Naira Bank Cards to use are:

Stanbic IBTC (Mastercard and Visa)

UBA (Mastercard and Visa as well as Prepaid)

Zenith Bank (Mastercard and Visa)

First Bank of Nigeria (Mastercard and Visa)

CEX.IO makes it simple and secure to purchase Bitcoin using a credit card or bank transfer.

An appealing pricing, fair fees, and a user-friendly interface are all included in the service.

In addition, the straightforward procedure for making a transaction removes any ambiguity.

When using CEX.IO, you must do the following:

Enter the quantity of Bitcoin you wish to buy or choose a package that includes the amount of Bitcoin you need. Become a member of the site; We accept Visa and MasterCard, and the process may be completed in as little as five minutes. Verified credit cards may be used to buy Bitcoin. Success! You’ve successfully purchased Bitcoin by following these easy steps!

With a debit card or bank transfer, you can buy Bitcoin

People who want to buy some Bitcoin are usually on the lookout for the quickest and easiest methods.

When it comes to purchasing Bitcoin immediately, using a credit or debit card is the most common method.

At CEX.IO, you may use any card issued in any currency to make transactions.

Your currency will be automatically converted by the system into the platform’s supported currency.

As a result, your credit/debit card information is safe.

How can I get Bitcoin instantly at CEX.IO?

You may buy digital goods with a credit or debit card if you choose the “immediate purchase” option.

If you want to pay using a bank transfer or e-wallet, you may do so as well.

Simply use your chosen mode of payment to replenish your account balance. Then, you may use your CEX.IO balance to execute the transaction.

The same is true for the sale of it. Bitcoins may be exchanged for cash using a credit or debit card, and the money will appear on your card straight away.

How do I invest in bitcoin in Nigeria?

Until recently, you could invest in Bitcoin for as little as ₦500 and fund your account by debit or bank transfer before Nigeria’s prohibition on cryptocurrency.

Create an Account, Deposit Naira into your Wallet, and then Buy Bitcoin is all that is required.

However, debit card deposits are prohibited under CBN restrictions. Peer-to-Peer P2P deposits and withdrawals are available on platforms like Binance and Remittano if you want to invest in bitcoin in Nigeria.

The P2P portion is all you need to do after signing up and verifying your account.

For more on how to buy cryptos using CEX.IO, here’s a step-by-step guide.

How much can I use to start bitcoin in Nigeria?

Making an average Nigerian believe in digital finances has proven to be a difficult endeavor over the years, and the past decade has seen several incidents that have fueled widespread skepticism about digital economics among many people in Nigeria.

There are many more who have been diverted by the very large sums of money required as inputs at the entrance gates to these digital marketplaces.

Physical products and fiat currency have long been preferred to the speculative and volatile character of digital money, and for many who have the stomach to take risks and believe in the system enough to try it, the high-end input costs have dissuaded them from doing so.

The reality of the global economy in these times, including trade wars, pandemics, and lockdowns that have crippled economies, recession, and the sharp decline in the value of crude oil, which has harmed people’s livelihood and sustenance, necessitates the need for a more accessible point of entry.

Bitcoin acquisition is not as difficult as piloting an aircraft, and with a little guidance or study, you can put your money in a system that guarantees a certain % return.

As a bonus for individuals who are just getting started in the crypto world, you may now purchase any fraction of a bitcoin!

BTC can be purchased for as low as 5k (₦5,000) in Nigerian currency terms.

A ‘satoshi’ is the smallest unit of Bitcoin. Named after Satoshi Nakamoto, the creator of Bitcoin, it is one hundred millionth of a bitcoin (0.00000001 BTC).

It’s possible to buy bitcoin in very little amounts thanks to these smaller units.

Latest News on Cryptocurrency Ban in Nigeria

Despite the prohibition, crypto is thriving in Nigeria.

A ban on bitcoin and other digital currencies was issued by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) early this year, even though the nation does not yet have legislation governing them.

Many thought this was the beginning of the end of crypto in Nigeria, but things have taken a different turn as the country’s crypto industry continues to grow and thrive despite this.

Since the ban was imposed, many Nigerians have adapted to the present scenario and have discovered new methods to purchase BTC and continue their crypto trading despite the restrictions.

All financial institutions were ordered by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) on February 5 to cease facilitating crypto transactions and to stop participating in transactions with crypto-related businesses.

All banks and financial institutions were told to cancel accounts of persons or organizations involved in this sort of transaction.

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) cautioned in a letter that any violation of the instruction will result in harsh regulatory penalties.

In the wake of this letter, many Nigerians were left wondering whether they could still acquire bitcoin and participate in crypto transactions.

When asked about this, senior CBN officials said that the publication was not meant to deter individuals from trading cryptocurrency, but that it shouldn’t be related to the banking industry either.

This November, the CBN mandated all commercial banks to track customer accounts for crypto trading.

CBN through these banks is now keeping tabs on personal accounts with substantial multi-day inflows and outflows.

Following an instruction from the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), all commercial banks were required to freeze the accounts of at least two bitcoin traders. This reaction was swift.

According to the Leadership Newspaper:

“We wish to reiterate that the CBN is strictly monitoring non-compliance with the directive on the closure of all accounts involved in cryptocurrency for high-impact regulatory sanction. Given the above, all staff is hereby advised to identify entities transacting in or operating cryptocurrency exchanges within their systems and ensure that such accounts are closed immediately.”

All staff of the bank is required to play a role in ensuring that the bank is secure and safeguarded from the activities of criminals, organized gang members, and money launderers.

Future of Cryptocurrency in Nigeria

Even though Nigeria has emerged from its second recession in less than five years, the harsh economic situation continues, making alternate sources of income and alternative currencies more appealing to investors and ordinary citizens alike.

A 24 percent devaluation of the naira was implemented by Nigeria’s Central Bank last year. Fears of a 10% drop in value this year have been expressed.

In Conclusion: Is eNaira the Future of Cryptocurrency in Nigeria?

eNaira is a Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC) that was issued by the Central Bank of Nigeria as legal money.

In the same manner that currency is utilized, it is the digital representation of the actual Naira.

When it comes to payment options in Nigeria, eNaira is a quick, economical, secure, and dependable choice that is intended to help the digital economy and promote financial inclusion.

Some of the advantages of electronic Nigerian currency include the improvement of the Nigerian payment ecosystem, increased income and tax collection, assistance with targeted social initiatives, and improved remittances from Nigerians living abroad.

eNaira users may make contactless payments with the currency by scanning a QR code shown on their mobile device or computer.

It will circulate alongside currency as a more efficient, secure, and cost-saving payment method that is more convenient.

It is possible to fund your eNaira wallet with cash using your usual bank app using funds from your bank account, as well as with cash through an eNaira verification agent, over the counter at a designated bank branch, or a SANEF agent.